Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream Tonight

(EBM) After the recent Texas Hill Country flooding, Texas country icon Pat Green - whose family is among the thousands of others suffering losses - will channel his personal grief toward a positive end.

Hosting Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream, the singer-songwriter will live-stream a special, non-ticketed benefit from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, this Wednesday (July 16) at 6:30 pm CT. No audience will be in attendance, however a wide array of artists will perform or appear at the show streamed for free on YouTube, passing along the collective outpouring of love Green has received from so many. Watch the livestream here.

Working in partnership with the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Flatland Cavalry, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, Aaron Watson, Jon Wolfe and Bob Schneider will take part, with more artists being added by the hour.

All proceeds from the concert and livestream will be distributed to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation, directly benefiting the families affected by this heart-wrenching disaster.

As confirmed last week, the July 4 flood of the Guadalupe River in Central Texas claimed the lives of Green's younger brother John, John's wife Julia and their two young sons. They were four of the 129 people known to be lost so far.

Over 170 men, women and children remain missing - many of them campers like Green's family, who set out for a holiday weekend getaway. The search will continue, but after spending his entire career bringing people together, Green knows the impact the community will have in helping the healing process begin.

