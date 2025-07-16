Poptones Stream New Single 'Say Something Now'

(PPR) Danish experimental rock trio Poptones today release "Say Something Now", the second single from their upcoming album Pure, out September 26th via Happy Metal Records.
Where lead single "Skin of Sea" hinted at a shift toward grandeur and intuitive composition, "Say Something Now" takes that impulse further, channelling pure spontaneity through an unlikely creative source: the card game UNO.
The track's soaring chorus is lifted directly from a unique improvisational game the band devised during an artist residency on Denmark's North Jutland coast- the same house where former Prime Minister Jens Otto Krag spent his final days. The UNO-Improvisation game, uses the colour-coded and action-based logic of UNO cards to assign musical behaviours to each player. Red means "extreme" and chaotic; green is static and grounded; action cards can flip expectations or double a performer's output. It's part structured chance, part deliberate chaos - think Brian Eno's Oblique Strategies meets John Zorn's Cobra.
"The chorus was taken straight from that improvisation," the band shares. "Anders and Simon both drew red, meaning they had to play with intensity and unpredictability. Mads drew green with a 'turn around' card, so he had to play his bass backwards - fretting with his right hand. It led to this beautiful tension: the chaos of drums and guitar, anchored by a bassline that barely moves."
Written and recorded in a matter of hours, the song exemplifies the intuitive, rule-breaking spirit that defines Pure. Though born from a chaotic process, "Say Something Now" reveals a lyrical core that's introspective and wistful.
In the band's own words: "The lyrics are about delusionally imagining and dreaming about one's own future, only to realize that it's just a dream. A hopeful story of youth and feeling ready to take the next step in life."
