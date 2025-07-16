Randy Travis To Visit GRAMMY Museum MS For A Behind The Scenes Look At His Legendary Career

(117) GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter, and actor Randy Travis - one of the most influential artists in the history of the Country genre - will make a special appearance at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Tuesday, Aug. 5 as part of its An Evening With series. He will be joined by his wife, Mary Travis, along with special guest vocalist James Dupre, who will perform during the evening. Tickets to An Evening With Randy Travis are currently only open to Museum Members.

Sponsored by Needle Specialty Products, the event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Sanders Soundstage in the museum. A reception will take place before the event at 6 p.m. featuring a cash bar and light hors d'oeuvres. Additional support is provided by Visit Mississippi, SouthGroup, Robinson Electric, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, SuperTalk Mississippi, and Regions.

"We are honored to welcome Randy Travis, a true pioneer and one of the most beloved voices in country music, to our museum," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "From his groundbreaking debut to a career filled with chart-topping hits and cultural impact, Randy has helped shape the very sound of modern country. We are excited to celebrate his legacy with this intimate and unforgettable evening."

"We are truly honored to sponsor An Evening with Randy Travis at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi," said Michael Belenchia, President and CEO of Needle Specialty Products. "This museum is such a vital part of our community and our state, celebrating the rich musical heritage that connects us all. Our company is proud to support its mission and to be a part of such a meaningful event."

Membership to the Museum and tickets are available at grammymuseumms.org.

