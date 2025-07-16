Roots Star Michael Lawson Shares New Song 'It's Love'

(EA) With roots in Seattle, Washington and a creative home now in Hoover, Alabama, roots-rock artist Michael Lawson continues his extraordinary musical resurgence with the release of his heartfelt new single "It's Love." Out now on all streaming platforms, "It's Love" is the lead single from Lawson's upcoming seven-song EP Vibe Talking, a piano-forward collection of songs that showcases his melodic sensibilities and hard-earned perspective.
A former frontman of a pre-grunge Seattle thrash band in the 1980s, Lawson took a 25-year detour before re-emerging as a singer-songwriter in 2019. The road back began with open mics in Tuscaloosa and took a transformative turn when he began recording at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. That journey now reaches a new peak with "It's Love," a single that blends Lawson's emotional depth with refined musicianship and studio magic.
"If you have a song, I'd like to sing along... Cuz I'm on your side."
Written on Christmas Eve during a quiet moment of last-minute shopping, the song came to life in just a few hours. "The line popped into my head while driving," Lawson shares. "From there, the rest just flowed. I rushed home and finished it that night."
Produced by Jimbo Hart (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit), "It's Love" captures a sense of spiritual and emotional renewal. Lawson explains that the song explores how love can be both the force that breaks us and the one that heals. "Love is the one ingredient that can move us from hurt to healing, from disillusionment to truth. We're all on the same team, and that realization is powerful."
Joining Lawson on the track is a cast of seasoned musicians: Jimbo Hart on bass, Justin Holder (The Band Loula) on drums, Trevor McKay (Eric Gales Band) on guitars, and Brad Kuhn (Shenandoah) on piano and keyboards. The track was recorded and mixed by Wes Sheffield at FAME Studios and mastered by Randy Merrill, delivering a rich sonic palette that supports Lawson's warm, earnest vocals and piano-driven arrangement.
"It's Love" follows Lawson's summer 2024 releases "Tennessee River Shakedown" and "Tears and Whiskey," each of which drew praise for their blend of southern soul and introspective songwriting. With "It's Love," Lawson leans even further into what he calls the "emotive core" of his music-a sound that feels both classic and timely.
Though this marks his fifth studio release, Lawson feels the EP Vibe Talking represents a creative homecoming. "I hadn't played piano much in 25 years, but it came back like an old friend," he says. "The piano allows me to tap into the melodic side of my songwriting in a way that feels natural and real."
With each new release, Lawson adds new depth to his story-a story defined not by fame or flash, but by sincerity, craft, and connection. "It's Love" offers all of that and more, an anthem for unity and healing in a time that sorely needs both.
