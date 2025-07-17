Shania Twain, Hozier, Slayer, and Farruko Highlight the QC Fest's Second Half

(Audible Treats) Taking over the historic capital of Quebec for 11 days every July, Festival D'ete de Quebec is unlike any other festival in North America. With its affordable prices and multi-stage setup, FEQ is truly a community festival, uniting the city behind great music and a vibrant atmosphere. Each festival pass is fully transferable, allowing locals to see the artists they are most passionate about, and switch with friends with different tastes. The result is a festival crowd that is 100% engaged and enthusiastic, with fans who excitedly cheer and sing along, and often dress up according to the night's theme.

The second half of this year's festival recruited high-wattage superstars from all over the world. Canadian country legend Shania Twain brought the fireworks during her headlining night, which also featured a performance by GRAMMY-nominated country hitmaker Maren Morris. Beloved Irish singer-songwriter Hozier performed a set of his hits on the Plains of Abraham Bell Stage, while Indie Rock legends Pixies performed on the Loto-Quebec Stage. July 9th was one of the festival's most anticipated nights: EDM night, headlined by Norway's Kygo and featuring electric sets by Don Diablo and Dutch deep house maestro Samuel Feldt.

July 11th was for the headbangers, as the iconic thrash group Slayer closed a night that also featured the cultishly beloved Mastodon. Those who didn't love metal and hadn't had their fill of dancing could head to Quebec's Place George V for another night of EDM, featuring veteran French house maestro Bob Sinclair, Cheat Codes, and more. The festival's final night welcomed a performance by Puerto Rican reggaetonero Farruko, who performed his catalog hits and songs from his recent album CVRBON VRMOR with elevated production value.

Continuing a tradition that started in 1968, FEQ continues to buck trends, selling out and thrilling fans in a difficult environment for music festivals. With its expert curation, unbeatable atmosphere, and seamless integration into one of North America's most charming cities, the city festival continues to be a must-visit as it approaches its 60th anniversary. See you next year on the Plains and beyond!

Related Stories

News > FEQ