Singled Out: Karissa Ella's 'Hall Of Fame'

(Day In Country) Rising country music artist Karissa Ella just released her brand-new EP, Growing Wings, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "Hall of Fame". Here is the story:

"Hall of Fame" is a song that feels like home to me. I wrote it alongside Cassidy Best and Sam Blasko-who, coincidentally, is also an Ohio native and felt like the perfect co-writer for this one. We pulled from our personal experiences growing up in Ohio, and I had always wanted to write a song that played on the phrase "Hall of Fame," especially since I grew up near the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. In Ohio, we're lucky to have more than one iconic Hall of Fame, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland-and I wanted to weave in nods to both the literal and symbolic meaning of that phrase. It became a way to celebrate not just the places, but the people and pride that make Ohio what it is.

More than anything, I mainly wanted this song to shine a light on the incredible people in Ohio, the ones who deserve their own place in a Hall of Fame. Even though so much has changed over the years, the heart of the community hasn't. The people are still as salt-of-the-earth as ever-kind, hardworking, and proud of where they come from. I think it was an amazing place to grow up and live, and I'm so grateful for all the support I've received from my hometown and the Ohio community. I hope listeners feel that pride and nostalgia when they hear it, and maybe even see a piece of themselves in the lyrics.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

