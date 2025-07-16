Texas Headhunters Say 'Gimme Some Love' With New Video

(DP) Texas Headhunters aren't here to play it slick; they're here to play it real. Today, the trio of Johnny Moeller, Ian Moore and Jesse Dayton, drop "Gimme Some Love," the third single from their self-titled debut album, out August 22 on Hardcharger / Blue Elan Records.

This time, it's Johnny Moeller stepping out front. Long known for his razor-sharp guitar work with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Moeller shows a new side of his artistry here -- cool, sly, and soaked in Texas groove. Think Ray Wylie Hubbard swagger meets Delbert McClinton soul, with a little Billy Gibbons grit for good measure.

"This one came together real quick in the studio," says Moeller. "I'm playing rhythm and singing while Jesse and Ian laid down the 'ancient art of guitar weaving,' Texas style, all in one live take. The song's about looking at this crazy world and realizing we all just need a little more love. I was stuck on the third verse, and my wife said, 'write something about your dog.' So, 'my little sweet Talullah' made the cut."

Lyrically, "Gimme Some Love" is a gritty gospel-blues plea for redemption, cut with humor and heart. It's a song about breaking bad habits, riding the soul train out of trouble, and shining a light in the darkness. Musically, this track rides a low-slung groove. With the swampy pulse of Little Feat, the grit of a Chess Records session, and the laid-back cool of a late-night Austin jam, captured live at Willie Nelson's Pedernales Studio with producer Steve Chadie.

BUFFALO SHOW ADDED -- COMING BACK FOR MORE

Following the buzzed-about preview run with Samantha Fish's Paper Doll World Tour, Texas Headhunters have added a special return to Buffalo, NY, playing Iron Works on September 6. Their last Buffalo appearance, at Asbury / Babeville, ended in a fiery encore with all four guitar heroes -- Samantha Fish, Ian Moore, Johnny Moeller, and Jesse Dayton -- trading licks onstage. Expect more of the same electric energy when they return.

