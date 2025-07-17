Watch FKA twigs' 'Perfectly' Video

(Orienteer) On the heels of finishing her tour in support of her third studio album EUSEXUA, FKA twigs shares her new single, "Perfectly." The single arrives alongside a Jordan Hemingway-directed music video that celebrates the community built around EUSEXUA as well as the album's core themes of physicality, vulnerability, and freedom. "Perfectly" was previewed across the EUSEXUA tour, including Primavera in Barcelona and at LadyLand in New York City.

The album's title is a word of twigs' own making, which she defined as the "moment before an orgasm: pure nothingness but also pure focus in a state of eusexua. That's kind of the way I want to live my life right now," in her April 2024 cover story for British Vogue. A "love letter to how dance music makes [her] feel," EUSEXUA was executive produced by twigs herself alongside longtime collaborator Koreless and features additional production from Dylan Brady, Eartheater, Ethan P Flynn, G-Dragon, Jeff Bhasker and Nicolas Jaar, among others.

Upon its release mid-January, EUSEXUA received rave reviews from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vulture, Variety, NME, and received a Best New Music stamp from Pitchfork and a Critic's Pick from The New York Times. It has already been included in several midyear roundups from Consequence, which described EUSEXUA as "a triumph," Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR, Vulture, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Paste Magazine, and more.

