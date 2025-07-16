Watch Mob Rules' 'Dawn Of Second Sun' Video

(ALL NOIR) Mob Rules have released a new music video for their latest single, "Dawn Of Second Sun". The song is taken off their forthcoming studio album, entitled "Rise Of The Ruler", that is slated for a release on August 22nd via ROAR.

About their new single, "Dawn Of Second Sun", singer Klaus Dirks comments:

"Dawn Of Second Sun" also marks the epic conclusion of our four-part cinematic video series. In this final chapter, the exiled return to the ominous 'Temple of Two Suns.' Musically, there are some Iron Maiden influences shining through in terms of epic and composition."

Seven long years since their latest studio offering MOB RULES returns with their eagerly awaited new album "Rise Of The Ruler". The follow-up to 2018's successful album "Beast Reborn" (which reached a sensational #37 in the German and #59 in the Swiss album charts) is not only a work brimming with creativity, wit and quality, but also the conceptual continuation of their two early albums "Savage Land" (1999) and "Temple Of Two Suns" (2000), with which MOB RULES laid the foundation for their career. Both albums are linked by an exciting concept story about life in a dystopian, hostile end-time world in which resources are becoming scarce. This is exactly where the band's new offering "Rise Of The Ruler" comes in and keyboardist Jan Christian Halfbrodt (who is responsible for all the lyrics) continues the thread.

Once again, the band's forthcoming magnum opus "Rise Of The Ruler" was mixed and mastered by the experienced hands of Markus Teske (Vanden Plas, The New Roses etc.). After "My Sobriety Mind" (from the "Beast Reborn" album), MOB RULES also collaborated again with singer Ulli Perhonen (Snow White Blood), which is reflected in the beautiful duet of the song "On The Trail".

After "Beast Reborn" (2018), the live album "Beast Over Europe" (2019) and the anniversary compilation "Celebration Days - 30 Years Of Mob Rules" released in 2024, the Northern Lights are finally back with a powerful new studio album that marks another milestone in their extensive career!

In addition to the eleven-track standard album (available as CD digipak and colored vinyl), MOB RULES have also been working on a very special fan item over the last few months: The limited earbook edition of "Rise Of The Ruler" comes with an exclusive bonus CD containing five additional, brand new songs, as well as a spoken version of the concept story, an alternative version of "Dawn Of Second Sun" and the two video clips for "Back To Savage Land" and "Dawn Of Second Sun"! The large-format, hardcover book-style 48-page earbook extensively documents the creation of the album, video shoot, photo shoot and provides insights into the concept story.

