Babymetal Announce Surprise Underplay At The Regent Theater

(BPM) BABYMETAL have announced a surprise show at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA taking place Thursday July 24. Produced by Live Nation, this is a rare and intimate performance from a band known for their massive scale, theatrical visuals, and arena-level presence.

With a capacity of just over 1,000, The Regent is the smallest venue BABYMETAL will play in the U.S. this decade. This show offers fans a one-night-only opportunity to witness the band's explosive live energy in a setting that brings them closer than ever before.

TICKETS: A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale starting Friday, July 18 at 1pm PT at livenation.com. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as this show is expected to sell out immediately.

Fans who secure tickets to this exclusive event must pick them up at The Regent Theater's box office on the day of the show, using a valid photo ID. Tickets are non-transferable, and ineligible for resale.

The announcement comes ahead of the band's highly anticipated new album, METAL FORTH, out August 8 on Capitol Records. The record features collaborations with Tom Morello, Poppy, Spiritbox, and more. It also follows their major North American run and leads into a massive headline show at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on November 1.

