Biohazard Announce New Album 'Divided We Fall'

(FP) Brooklyn hardcore legends Biohazard are excited to announce 'Divided We Fall,' their first studio album in over a decade, out October 17th via BLKIIBLK. Reuniting the original lineup, the album delivers a blistering statement of unity in chaos. To celebrate the announcement, BIOHAZARD has released a new single, "F**k the System," which is accompanied by a music video available below.

Billy Graziadei (vocals/guitar) had the following to say about the single: "'F**k the System' is Biohazard calling it like it is. The powers that be have us at odds and beefin' with each other while they sit back and cash in. It's no accident the world's burnin' in front of our eyes. It's all divide and control - while they keep us divided by politics, class, race, all of it, and have us out here fighting each other, they're pulling the strings. 'F**k the System' is our war cry about the state of the world with no sugarcoated bullsh*t."

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Deftones), 'Divided We Fall' captures Biohazard at their most raw, relentless, and unifying. The album blends the band's unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal, and streetwise groove with a sharpened edge for a fractured modern world delivering a powerful reminder of why Biohazard remains one of the most vital and influential bands in heavy music.

Bobby Hambel (guitars) on the album: "We are really excited to finally have the classic Biohazard lineup back together in the studio. This album has been a long time coming, and the record is straight from our hearts - we can't wait for everybody to hear it, and to head out and play these new songs live. See you out there!"

Recording sessions took place at Shorefire Recording Studios (Long Branch, NJ) and The Hydeaway (Van Nuys, CA), with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD's upcoming release via BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in a storied career that began in the late '80s, one defined by aggressive sound, socially conscious lyrics, and an unwavering commitment to their roots.

Related Stories

Biohazard Return With First New Song In Over A Decade 'Forsaken'

Forbidden Recruit Biohazard and Warbringer For OmegAfest

Ill Nino Announce Dates With Megadeth and Biohazard

Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary

News > Biohazard