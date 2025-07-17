Cameron Crowe to Induct My Morning Jacket into Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

(CoakleyPRess) Austin City Limits (ACL) proudly announces that special guest Cameron Crowe will induct rock legends My Morning Jacket into the 2025 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame on Friday, August 1. The Oscar-winning filmmaker and best-selling author will be on hand to honor his friends as the American originals enter the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, joining the esteemed acts inducted since 2014.

In their return to the ACL stage for the first time in nearly a decade, My Morning Jacket will perform a full set taping for the occasion. In a new first, the show is open to all, and the Hall of Fame will not be a ticketed event. Fans will have the opportunity to win free passes to attend by signing up for a ticket giveaway on acltv.com beginning July 24 through July 29.

Cameron Crowe: "Thank you to Austin City Limits for the invitation to help honor My Morning Jacket. MMJ has the rarest kind of mastery. Their songs explode with passion and feeling on stage and in the studio. They've long been one of my favorite bands. I can't wait for a chance to see them play again on the ACL stage."

Jim James: "We are so excited to experience this ACL honor with the great Cameron Crowe! We have long loved his beautiful visions in the art of filmmaking, as well as his wisdom and humor in the world of music journalism. His art and friendship has enriched our lives so much over the years and we are so stoked to share the stage with him!"

One of America's most iconic music journalists, Cameron Crowe helped define the job by becoming Rolling Stone's youngest-ever contributor as a fifteen-year-old high school graduate. He went on to profile the likes of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Elton John, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and The Who at the heady height of the album-oriented rock era.

Crowe became an acclaimed filmmaker writing and/or directing some of the most beloved films of the past forty years, from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Say Anything... and Singles, to Jerry Maguire, Vanilla Sky and Almost Famous.

Crowe's long-awaited memoir, The Uncool, will be published by Avid Reader Press, a division of Simon & Schuster, on October 28, 2025. Hamburgers for the Apocalypse: The Music Journalism of Cameron Crowe, a companion collection of the author's essential interviews and newly conducted follow-up conversations, will be published in 2026.

The Induction and taping will take place at ACL's studio home, ACL Live at The Moody Theater in downtown Austin. The hourlong broadcast episode will air as a season highlight of Austin City Limits' upcoming Season 51, premiering this October on PBS. The series recently celebrated its milestone 50th Anniversary in 2024 with a landmark campaign honoring its legacy and future. The live music beacon is a public media institution that continues to champion artistry, authenticity and music discovery.

ACL is thrilled to welcome My Morning Jacket into the ACL Hall of Fame and to showcase their latest sonic adventure, is. The Louisville, KY-bred five-piece recently released is, their first album in nearly four years, and their 10th studio album. My Morning Jacket has made a trio of fan-favorite appearances on Austin City Limits over their 25+ year career, with revelatory performances that have earned the band a place in the ACL canon. They made their series debut in Season 31 (2006) and returned within the course of a decade during Season 34 (2008) and Season 42 (2016). Bandleader Jim James also appeared during that period with Monsters of Folk (S36/2010), and as a guest of Bright Eyes (S30/2005) and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (S37/2011). Additionally, James also taped a solo appearance in 2013 for Season 39.

Since its inception in 2014, the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame has honored legendary artists who have played a pivotal role in the trailblazing music series' remarkable half-century legacy as a music institution. The inaugural awards honored Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan. The Hall of Fame has inducted over twenty-five artists at ten previous ceremonies including Lloyd Maines, Asleep at the Wheel, Loretta Lynn, Guy Clark, Flaco Jimenez, Townes Van Zandt, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Roy Orbison, Rosanne Cash, The Neville Brothers, Ray Charles, Marcia Ball, Los Lobos, Lyle Lovett, Buddy Guy, Shawn Colvin, Lucinda Williams, Wilco, Alejandro Escovedo, Sheryl Crow, Joe Ely, John Prine and Trisha Yearwood. The 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame welcomed Garth Brooks to its ranks.

Widely ranked among the greatest live bands of their generation, My Morning Jacket have long maintained their status as one of the most vital forces in American rock-and-roll. Known for their thrillingly expansive and eclectic sound, the five-piece - vocalist/guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, guitarist Carl Broemel, drummer Patrick Hallahan, keyboardist Bo Koster - has influenced an entire era of musicians, largely by staying one step ahead of mainstream pop culture and following their instincts toward endless innovation. For more than 25 years, My Morning Jacket has achieved an incredibly rare feat in the world of modern rock - upholding a long-established cultural legacy while sustaining all the curiosity and creative hunger of their earliest days.

Fans can enter a public giveaway to win free passes to be a part of the audience for this historic Hall of Fame taping. Visit us at acltv.com and follow @acltv on IG, Facebook and X for updates.

Related Stories

My Morning Jacket Share 'Everyday Magic' Video

My Morning Jacket's Jim James Opens Up To Zane Lowe

My Morning Jacket Add U.S. Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket Get Heavy With 'Squid Ink'

News > My Morning Jacket