Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa

(fcc) Last night during their headline performance at Ottawa Bluesfest, one of rock's most iconic and celebrated bands, Def Leppard brought out legendary guitarist Tom Morello for a special performance of their single "Just Like 73." Upon its release last year, the song soared to #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.

Def Leppard's summer 2025 tour, produced by Live Nation, sees the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees headline select amphitheaters across the country, bringing their electrifying stage show to fans with special guests Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme. The tour continues through August 31, wrapping in Virginia Beach, VA.

