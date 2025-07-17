Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Streaming 'Alfredo: The Movie '

(Orienteer) Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have returned. Five years after Alfredo-an album that became an instant classic and redefined what a rapper-producer duo could sound like-the pair is back with Alfredo 2, dropping July 25th.

Earlier this week, fans were caught off guard by cryptic signage with many wondering about a follow-up album to the critically-acclaimed and Grammy-nominated Alfredo. Yesterday, a select number of fans arrived at Los Angeles' Brain Dead Studios cinema for a special advance screening of Alfredo: The Movie. Today, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist deliver on the rumors with the official announcement of Alfredo 2 paired alongside opening track "1995" and the release of the short film.

Directed by Nick Walker and shot on location in Japan, Alfredo: The Movie offers a cryptic glimpse into the Alfredo 2 world. Equal parts yakuza noir and Ghost Dog, the film casts Gibbs and The Alchemist as partners navigating a seedy, hyper-stylized version of the city's criminal underground. They've traded pasta for noodles, operating out of a humble ramen shop while studying ancient methods of preparation, boiling bones by day and laundering money by night. Alleyway negotiations, back room deals in smoky izakayas, and warrior monk training montages--it's a bold reintroduction to the duo's creative universe steeped in noir aesthetics, shadowy criminal underworlds, and razor-sharp bars.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are celebrating the launch of Alfredo II with an exclusive drop of 100 signed vinyl records available only on Amazon.com. To mark the occasion, the duo has partnered with HVW8 Gallery in Los Angeles and streetwear label Babylon for a special event sponsored by Rotation, the Black music brand from Amazon Music, on Saturday, July 19th from 6pm to 10pm when the vinyl will be available for purchase online. The event will include a photo exhibition, advance album listening, short film screening, and a limited apparel capsule with Babylon.

Freddie Gibbs has never fit neatly into a box. Over the last decade, he's evolved from underground tactician to cultural heavyweight-someone equally at home bodying a Madlib beat as he is acting alongside indie film darlings. But Gibbs' evolution goes far beyond music. His breakout performance in the indie film Down With The King stunned critics, earning him praise from the New York Times, where A.O. Scott named his performance one of the best of the year and argued that Gibbs should have been nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. He's since expanded his presence on screen with roles that tap into the same emotional weight and streetwise intelligence that define his lyricism. Gibbs is building a career that sits at the intersection of authenticity and artistry-one foot in the culture, one in something bigger. With recent appearances in prestige television and film, and a reputation as one of rap's most compelling live performers, Gibbs is carving out a path that blends street wisdom with high art.

The Alchemist, meanwhile, remains one of the most influential and consistent producers in the game. In the years since Alfredo, he's been unstoppable-crafting full-length records with Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James, Larry June, MIKE, and most recently Erykah Badu while continuing to mentor and co-sign a new generation of underground talent. His fingerprints are all over the last decade of progressive rap music, and his sound-dusty, luxurious, unpredictable-remains unmatched. Alfredo 2 marks another chapter in a career defined by reinvention and quiet domination.

