Goo Goo Dolls Giving Away a Trip To Meet Them at Red Rocks To Support Texas Flood Relief

(Fandiem) Goo Goo Dolls have teamed up with fundraising platform Fandiem to launch a new campaign benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank and supporting Texas Flood Relief efforts. The announcement came as the band took the stage in Texas as part of their Summer Anthem Tour.
Through this special campaign, fans can donate to win an unforgettable experience: a VIP trip to meet the Goo Goo Dolls at their Red Rocks show, plus a show played signed guitar from the band. Every contribution goes directly to support the San Antonio Food Bank's ongoing disaster response and recovery operations across Texas communities affected by recent flooding.
"Texas holds a special place in our hearts," says John Rzeznik. "After seeing the devastation from the recent floods, we wanted to find a meaningful way to help. Partnering with Fandiem and the San Antonio Food Bank lets us rally our fans to make a real impact. Please be generous. Let's show love for our neighbors."
The sweepstakes is now live at Fandiem.com and runs through August 13th, 2025. Donations directly fund food, water, and essential supplies for families impacted by the floods.
Prize Package Includes:
VIP tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls' Red Rocks show
A private backstage meet with the band
Airfare and hotel accommodations for two
A show played signed guitar by the band
"Support from partners like the Goo Goo Dolls is critical in moments like this," said Jared Heiman, co-founder of Fandiem. "Together, we can provide relief and hope to Texans rebuilding after the floods." Check it out here
