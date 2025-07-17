Hear Black Veil Brides' First New Song Of 2025 'Hallelujah'

(PFA) On the heels of a successful tour alongside Baby Metal, Black Veil Brides are back with their first piece of new music since 2024's chart-topping single "Bleeders." The band - comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma - return to their roots with the aggressive new track "Hallelujah." The Tampa Florida based choir "One Voice Ensemble" also leant their talents to the recording. The song is being released by their label partners Spinefarm and was produced by Andy Biersack and Jake Pitts.

"'Hallelujah' is an important song for us, not only because it is the first track from the new record, but also as a signifier of what's to come for the band. On a narrative level, it represents the themes and ideas I am exploring lyrically on the album. I am fascinated by the current state of discourse and how often we seem to prioritize ideological certainty over the heart and soul of humanity. Over the years we have developed a tremendous connection with our audience, which is often dismissed or misinterpreted by the 'scene.' We stand at a unique inflection point culturally and I want to be able to speak openly about how much I believe in being true to yourself over the fear of mass hysteria or in-group recriminations," explains Andy Biersack. "When my grandfather's voice spoke to 'the outcasts' in the first moments of our first record in 2010, it was a sincere call to arms for all those who feel different. In many ways this record is the natural evolution of that same idea. This is the heaviest and most vitriolic BVB record by far but more importantly I believe it is the most sincere and honest record we have ever made."

To coincide with the new single, Black Veil Brides is releasing an animated video for "Hallelujah." The video is directed by Marco Pavone (The Black Dahlia Murder, Pink Floyd, Shadow of Intent). The band will continue to release more visual content over the coming months to support the new song. A teaser for the track got fans in a frenzy when it was released last week.

The band will also be touring in support of the new single. The song will make its live performance debut at Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA on July 26th. Black Veil Brides will also be making appearances at Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (September 20), Rock The Locks Festival in Umatilla, OR (September 26) and Aftershock Festival (October 5) before heading to South America for six headline shows. The We Missed Ourselves Tour 2025 will also feature Underoath, Silverstein, Senses Fail, and I Set My Friends On Fire. Information on all ticket and VIP packages for Black Veil Brides dates can be found at: www.blackveilbrides.net.

Black Veil Brides 2025 Tour Dates

July 26 / Long Beach, CA / Vans Warped Tour

September 20 / Louisville, KY / Louder Than Life

September 26 / Umatilla, OR / Rock the Locks Festival

October 5 / Sacramento, CA / Aftershock

October 25 / Mexico City, MEX / Velodromo Olimpico

October 28 / Bogota, COL / Chamorro City Hall

October 31 / Santiago, Chile / Teatro Coliseo

November 2 / Sao Paulo, BRZ / Vibra

November 4 / Buenos Aires, ARG / Groove

November 15 / Orlando, FL / Vans Warped Tour

