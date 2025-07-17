James Dupre Releasing New Song From First New Album In 4 Years 'It's All Happening'

(117) It's all happening for country music singer James Dupre with the release of his emotionally powerful new single "Alright Tonight," out Friday, July 18! This heart-wrenching track marks a new chapter for Dupre as he gears up for the Warner Music Nashville release of his long-awaited new album, It's All Happening, available everywhere August 22!
"Alright Tonight" is a deeply reflective ballad that speaks to finding moments of peace amid pain. Co-written by Tom Douglas and Casey Beathard, the track showcases Dupre's rich baritone voice paired with layered production and heartfelt lyrics. It's a song about clinging to hope in the face of uncertainty - a feeling that will resonate with anyone who's faced loss, heartbreak, or personal struggle.
This marks Dupre's first full-length release in four years, and it's well worth the wait. With 11 tracks that span heartfelt originals and stand-out covers, the album offers something for every listener - from longtime country fans to those just discovering his signature sound. Packed with powerful storytelling, rich vocals, and timeless instrumentation, It's All Happening is a vibrant, genre-blending collection that showcases Dupre at his finest.
Throughout the album, Dupre stays true to his unmistakable country roots while showcasing the artistic growth that has defined his journey. From the gritty, upbeat energy of "Deep Down," to the touching tribute to his brother in "Hero In My Eyes," and the raw vulnerability of "Ring On The Bar," each track stands strong individually while contributing to a larger, powerful narrative. Deeply personal and sonically rich, It's All Happening is Dupre's most dynamic release to date.
Following standout moments in his career - from serving as the lead vocalist on the Randy Travis More Life Tour, to his Grand Ole Opry debut, and following the release of his EP Perfect Time - Dupre continues to build unstoppable momentum. For James, It's All Happening isn't just an album title - it's a declaration of where he is: fully in stride, and ready for what's next.
It's All Happening Track Listing:
1."Ring On The Bar" (Brent Baxter, Byron Hill)
2. "I'm Good" (Marty Dodson, Marty Nesler)
3. "Drive" (Roger Ferris)
4. "Who'll Stop The Rain" (John Fogerty)
5."Deep Down" (Walt Aldridge, John Jarrard)
6. "Postcard From Elvis" (Michael Dann Ehmig, Michael Smotherman)
7. "Alright Tonight" (Tom Douglas, Casey Michael Beathard)
8. "For A Dancer" (Jackson Browne)
9. "Knee Deep In A River" (Bob McDill, Dickey Lee, Kenneth Jones)
10. "Memories Of Heaven" (James Dupre)
11. "Hero In My Eyes" (James Dupre)
James Dupre Tour Dates:
July 27 - The Woodlands, Texas - Dosey Doe
Randy Travis "More Life Tour" Dates:
August 21 - Denver, Colo. - Paramount Theatre
August 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic Center
August 25 - Gillette, Wyo. - CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre
August 26 - Butte, Mont. - The Mother Lode Theatre
August 27 - Missoula, Mont. - Dennison Theatre
August 28 - Boise, Idaho - Morrison Theatre
August 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Kingsbury Hall
September 18 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center
September 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre
September 20 - St. Joseph, Mo. - Missouri Theatre
September 21 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater
September 25 - Meridian, Miss. - Riley Center
September 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. - Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
September 27 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan City Civic Center
October 1 - San Angelo, Texas - Murphy Hall
October 2 - Waco, Texas - Hippodrome
October 3 - San Antonio, Texas - Majestic Theatre
October 16 - Hagerstown, Md. - Maryland Theatre
October 17 - Reading, Pa. - Santander PAC
October 18 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 23 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House
October 24 - Tiffin, Ohio - Ritz Theatre
October 25 - Roanoke, Va. - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 5 - Green Bay, Wis. - Meyer Theatre
November 6 - Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Civic Center
November 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. - Paramount Center for the Arts
November 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. - Chester Fritz Auditorium
November 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. - Weldon Mills Theatre
November 14 - Maryville, Tenn. - Clayton Center for the Arts
November 15 - Nashville, Tenn. - Schermerhorn Symphony Center w/ The Nashville Symphony
November 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. - Broome County Forum Theatre
November 21 - Concord, N.H. - The Capitol Center For The Arts' Chubb Theatre
November 22 - Orono, Maine - Collins Center for the Arts
November 23 - Torrington, Conn. - The Bushnell Performing Arts Center
