Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation courtesy ID PR Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation courtesy ID PR

(ID) Last night, 14-time GRAMMY, Oscar and Emmy Award winner Lady Gaga kicked off her highly anticipated The MAYHEM Ball Tour at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Opening night of the sold-out tour featured a powerful setlist blending hits from her critically acclaimed album MAYHEM with fan favorites that span her expansive catalog. Highlights from the show include "Abracadabra," "Killah," "Vanish Into You," "How Bad Do You Want Me," "Love Drug," "Summerboy," "Just Dance," "Judas," "Born This Way," "Shallow," "Die Wirh a Smile" and more.

Produced by Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky via their company Morningview, The MAYHEM Ball expands on the visual and conceptual world Gaga introduced at Coachella and evolved throughout her festival run. Continuing her collaboration with acclaimed choreographer Parris Goebel, she enlisted Ben Dalgleish of Human Person as show director. The production also features brand new costumes, styled by Hunter Clem and Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta, under her design house Topo Studio.

Earning rave reviews from critics, ROLLING STONE highlighted Gaga's creative evolution, writing that she "didn't just revisit [Coachella]-she expanded it, sharpened it, sprinkled in some nostalgia, and fully realized the gothic dream she had only just introduced." VARIETY called the show a "breathless, finely-tuned spectacular," and "a welcome reminder of her many, many talents." BILLBOARD hailed the night as "a theatrical, electric and delicious live affair," emphasizing the charged performances of MAYHEM's standout tracks and past dancefloor staples. USA TODAY noted that Gaga "was singing like the powerhouse that has earned her 14 Grammys" and "smoldering with the chameleonic intensity that has secured her respect as an actress," with every movement "choreographed to perfection."

The MAYHEM Ball celebrates Gaga's eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and marked her seventh consecutive No. 1 solo album. Taking the world by storm, the album remained in the Top 20 for 12 consecutive weeks following its release. It also topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart-where it spent 17 weeks in the No. 1 spot-and landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Pop Albums chart for 15 consecutive weeks since release. It also debuted at No. 1 on the US LP Vinyl Albums chart, further underscoring its cross-format appeal.

Certified Platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for over 1 million equivalent album units sold, MAYHEM has amassed more than 8 billion global streams and 4.5 million albums sold worldwide, making it one of the year's biggest global music releases. The album's explosive performance propelled Gaga to nearly 125 million monthly listeners on Spotify-making her the most listened-to female artist in the platform's history.

"Die With a Smile," Gaga's hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, also shattered records across the board. It spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200-making it the second-longest running chart-topper in the chart's history-and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it held for five weeks. On Spotify, it became the longest-running No. 1 song in the platform's history, spending an unprecedented 201 days at the top of the global chart. It also holds the record as the fastest song ever to surpass 1 billion (in 96 days) and 2 billion (in 200 days) streams on Spotify. In total, the song has amassed 5.7 billion global streams, including 2.7 billion on Spotify alone.

The MAYHEM Ball follows Gaga's headlining performances at Coachella and a landmark series of international shows, including stadium dates in Mexico City and Singapore. In Rio de Janeiro, her free show at Copacabana Beach drew an estimated 2.5 million fans-setting a new record for the highest attended concert by a female artist in history.

The tour continues this weekend with two more shows in Las Vegas before heading to San Francisco for three nights at Chase Center starting Tuesday, July 22. Highlights of the routing include a four-night run at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and six nights at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Gaga will also perform multiple nights in Seattle, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago.

Following the North American leg, the tour will expand globally with major runs across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Japan, carrying into early 2026.

Set List:

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Aura

Scheisse

Garden Of Eden

Poker Face

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

LoveGame

Alejandro

The Beast

Killah

Zombieboy

Love Drug

Applause

Just Dance

Shadow Of A Man

Kill For Love

Summerboy

Born This Way

Million Reasons

Shallow

Die With A Smile

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance

How Bad Do You Want Me

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Fri Jul 18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 19 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu Jul 24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Jul 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Jul 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue Jul 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Fri Aug 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Aug 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Wed Aug 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 09 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 03 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 07 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Sep 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Thu Sep 18 - Chicago, IL - United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 - London, UK - The O2

Tue Sep 30 - London, UK - The O2

Thu Oct 02 - London, UK - The O2

Sat Oct 04 - London, UK - The O2

Tue Oct 07 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wed Oct 08 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Wed Oct 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Fri Oct 31 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Sat Nov 22 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES

Fri Dec 05 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium

Sat Dec 06 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium

Tue Dec 09 - Brisbane, AU - Suncorp Stadium

Fri Dec 12 - Sydney, AU - Accor Stadium

Sat Dec 13 - Sydney, AU - Accor Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL JAPAN 2026 DATES

Wed Jan 21 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Dome

Thu Jan 22 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Dome

Sun Jan 25 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

Mon Jan 26 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

Thu Jan 29 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

Fri Jan 30 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

Related Stories

Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album

FireAid Line-Ups Announced For Both Intuit Dome And Kia Forum

Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas

News > Lady Gaga