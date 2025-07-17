Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas

(ID) Last night, 14-time GRAMMY, Oscar and Emmy Award winner Lady Gaga kicked off her highly anticipated The MAYHEM Ball Tour at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Opening night of the sold-out tour featured a powerful setlist blending hits from her critically acclaimed album MAYHEM with fan favorites that span her expansive catalog. Highlights from the show include "Abracadabra," "Killah," "Vanish Into You," "How Bad Do You Want Me," "Love Drug," "Summerboy," "Just Dance," "Judas," "Born This Way," "Shallow," "Die Wirh a Smile" and more.
Produced by Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky via their company Morningview, The MAYHEM Ball expands on the visual and conceptual world Gaga introduced at Coachella and evolved throughout her festival run. Continuing her collaboration with acclaimed choreographer Parris Goebel, she enlisted Ben Dalgleish of Human Person as show director. The production also features brand new costumes, styled by Hunter Clem and Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta, under her design house Topo Studio.
Earning rave reviews from critics, ROLLING STONE highlighted Gaga's creative evolution, writing that she "didn't just revisit [Coachella]-she expanded it, sharpened it, sprinkled in some nostalgia, and fully realized the gothic dream she had only just introduced." VARIETY called the show a "breathless, finely-tuned spectacular," and "a welcome reminder of her many, many talents." BILLBOARD hailed the night as "a theatrical, electric and delicious live affair," emphasizing the charged performances of MAYHEM's standout tracks and past dancefloor staples. USA TODAY noted that Gaga "was singing like the powerhouse that has earned her 14 Grammys" and "smoldering with the chameleonic intensity that has secured her respect as an actress," with every movement "choreographed to perfection."
The MAYHEM Ball celebrates Gaga's eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and marked her seventh consecutive No. 1 solo album. Taking the world by storm, the album remained in the Top 20 for 12 consecutive weeks following its release. It also topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart-where it spent 17 weeks in the No. 1 spot-and landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Pop Albums chart for 15 consecutive weeks since release. It also debuted at No. 1 on the US LP Vinyl Albums chart, further underscoring its cross-format appeal.
Certified Platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for over 1 million equivalent album units sold, MAYHEM has amassed more than 8 billion global streams and 4.5 million albums sold worldwide, making it one of the year's biggest global music releases. The album's explosive performance propelled Gaga to nearly 125 million monthly listeners on Spotify-making her the most listened-to female artist in the platform's history.
"Die With a Smile," Gaga's hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, also shattered records across the board. It spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200-making it the second-longest running chart-topper in the chart's history-and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it held for five weeks. On Spotify, it became the longest-running No. 1 song in the platform's history, spending an unprecedented 201 days at the top of the global chart. It also holds the record as the fastest song ever to surpass 1 billion (in 96 days) and 2 billion (in 200 days) streams on Spotify. In total, the song has amassed 5.7 billion global streams, including 2.7 billion on Spotify alone.
The MAYHEM Ball follows Gaga's headlining performances at Coachella and a landmark series of international shows, including stadium dates in Mexico City and Singapore. In Rio de Janeiro, her free show at Copacabana Beach drew an estimated 2.5 million fans-setting a new record for the highest attended concert by a female artist in history.
The tour continues this weekend with two more shows in Las Vegas before heading to San Francisco for three nights at Chase Center starting Tuesday, July 22. Highlights of the routing include a four-night run at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and six nights at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Gaga will also perform multiple nights in Seattle, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago.
Following the North American leg, the tour will expand globally with major runs across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Japan, carrying into early 2026.
Set List:
Bloody Mary
Abracadabra
Judas
Aura
Scheisse
Garden Of Eden
Poker Face
Perfect Celebrity
Disease
Paparazzi
LoveGame
Alejandro
The Beast
Killah
Zombieboy
Love Drug
Applause
Just Dance
Shadow Of A Man
Kill For Love
Summerboy
Born This Way
Million Reasons
Shallow
Die With A Smile
Vanish Into You
Bad Romance
How Bad Do You Want Me
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Fri Jul 18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Thu Jul 24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sat Jul 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Jul 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Jul 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Aug 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Aug 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Wed Aug 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Sep 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Sep 18 - Chicago, IL - United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 - London, UK - The O2
Tue Sep 30 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Oct 02 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Oct 04 - London, UK - The O2
Tue Oct 07 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES
Fri Dec 05 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 06 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium
Tue Dec 09 - Brisbane, AU - Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 - Sydney, AU - Accor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 - Sydney, AU - Accor Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL JAPAN 2026 DATES
Wed Jan 21 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Dome
Thu Jan 22 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Dome
Sun Jan 25 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
Mon Jan 26 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
Thu Jan 29 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
Fri Jan 30 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album
FireAid Line-Ups Announced For Both Intuit Dome And Kia Forum
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more
Eric Church Rocks 3 Nights At Red Rocks- Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Happen To Me' Video- James Dupre Releasing New Song From First New Album In 4 Years- more
Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas- Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa
Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Streaming 'Alfredo: The Movie '
Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' From TRON: Ares
Babymetal Announce Surprise Underplay At The Regent Theater
Hear Black Veil Brides' First New Song Of 2025 'Hallelujah'
YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? Documentary Trailer Released
Biohazard Announce New Album 'Divided We Fall'