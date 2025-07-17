Mark Morton Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show

(PR) Guitarist Mark Morton of Lamb of God recently called in to speak with Mark Strigl live on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard this past Tuesday, July 15. Among the topics discussed was Morton's powerful experience performing at Ozzy Osbourne's "Back to the Beginning" farewell event in Birmingham, England on July 5.
In the interview, Morton shared what it meant to take part in the historic celebration: Mark on Back to the Beginning- "Nothing could have prepared me for what the day actually was.
"Once we got on site and got the energy around the whole thing, it was just so special. There was no amount of thought or preparation that could've really gotten me in the mindset for what I walked into... I was at the Hampton Coliseum on my 16th birthday seeing Ozzy on the No Rest for the Wicked tour, that was the first tour with Zakk... I have toured with Zakk a bunch of times since then and I've got to tell him, saying 'I spent my 16th birthday watching you play, ya know.'
"Ozzy and that whole organization around him and Sharon and the family, they have always been so supportive of Lamb of God. They gave us some of our first big shows at Ozzfest. It just felt so special to be invited to this last hurrah for Ozzy."
In addition to the emotional tribute to Ozzy, Morton also discussed his new solo album Without the Pain (out now), working with Cody Jinks, his memoir Desolation, and Lamb of God's NEW cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Children of the Grave."
To hear the full interview and show, including Mark Strigl talking calls from listeners and the call-in from Mark Morton, click here
