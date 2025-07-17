Mike Keneally Recruits Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear For Beer For Dolphins Tour

(Glass Onyon) Legendary guitarist and keyboardist Mike Keneally announced that he will be touring with his band Beer For Dolphins in October 2025. Mike and his band will be accompanied on stage by special guests Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear, who will also perform an opening set.

The tour shows will kick off with a solo set performed by Matt Dorsey. Beer For Dolphins will be performing a mix of material from across 30 years of Keneally's solo catalog. Says Mike, "the addition of Dave and Sally to our lineup for part of our set will allow us to add several songs that are usually a bit beyond our ability to fully pull off on stage, vocally and instrumentally."

Long acclaimed as one of the world's most creative and intense guitar and keyboard players, Mike Keneally's talents as a vocalist, songwriter, arranger, producer and multi-instrumentalist are nearly unequalled in rock music.

Keneally has released nearly 30 albums of his original music since 1992 and has built a body of work of remarkable inventiveness and originality.

Keneally played in Frank Zappa's last touring band, performing as a vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist and appearing on many Zappa albums. Since 2019, Keneally has been a constant right-hand presence to Canadian phenom Devin Townsend, both in the studio and on the road. Keneally also performs as a member of all-star progressive collective ProgJect. His touring/recording credits include Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Dethklok, Mastodon, Robert Fripp, Wayne Kramer, Kevin Gilbert, The Loud Family, Henry Kaiser, Michael Manring, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Andy Prieboy, Mullmuzzler (James LaBrie), The Persuasions, and many others.

Keneally's talents have been called into service for many another artist, but now it's time for him to make some waves onstage with his own material once again. Known for his innovative, unpredictable live shows, Keneally has played extensively in the United States and Europe, in contexts ranging from solo and duo concerts to performances with large-scale orchestras.

His band Mike Keneally & Beer For Dolphins - a quartet which includes bassist Bryan Beller (The Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Dethklok), drummer Joe Travers (Zappa Plays Zappa, Duran Duran, Eric Johnson), and guitarist Rick Musallam (Ben Taylor, The Roots, Byrd York) - is the molten core of the Keneally live rock band experience, and having been playing almost exclusively on the West Coast since pre-pandemic days. They very much look forward to doing what needs to be done on the other side of the US after a too-long hiatus.

Joining Keneally's band for some of the songs in the set will be Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear. Dave and Sally will also perform as a duo right before Keneally takes the stage.

Award winning multi-instrumentalist Dave Bainbridge joins forces with Lord of The Dance vocalist & instrumentalist Sally Minnear to bring a spellbinding set of music that will, in equal measure, have you jigging in (or out of!) your seat or bring a tear to your eye. A compelling mix of powerful and ethereal vocal songs (including the occasional emotive Gaelic ballad), instrumental tracks (jigs / reels / slow airs / evolving soundscapes), and virtuoso improvisation on keyboards, electric guitar, bouzouki, and cowbell.

"Dave Bainbridge is a a genius of immeasurable proportions...If you are unfamiliar with him, it's time to make amends. Trust me." - Nick Beggs (Steve Wilson, Steve Hackett, Howard Jones...)

Up first on the bill is Matt Dorsey, bringing a set of his recently released and not-yet-released solo material.

Matt Dorsey is a California-based multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter known for his work with Sound of Contact, In Continuum, The Dave Kerzner Band, Circuline, the progressive rock "super-group" cover band ProgJect, and most recently his solo project The Matt Dorsey Band.

Mike Keneally & Beer For Dolphins October 2025 Tour:

October 12 - ProgStock Festival, Williams Center - Rutherford, NJ

October 14 - The Cutting Room - New York, NY

October 15 - The Allen Theater - Annville, PA

October 16 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH

October 17 - Sweetwater Performance Theater - Ft Wayne, IN

October 18 - Reggie's Banana Shack - Chicago, IL

Related Stories

Steve Vai Guests On Frank Zappa Alumni Mike Keneally's Celery

News > Mike Keneally