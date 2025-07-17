Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Happen To Me' Video

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson's music video for "Happen To Me," premiered via CMT via the Paramount billboard in New York City's Times Square. Fans can catch the video every hour on CMT during morning video hours (7/16), CMT Music and on CMT Equal Play (Pluto TV - free TV app). The launch continues with a YouTube Premiere at 3pm CST, followed by an exclusive After Party for YouTube Premium members, featuring behind-the-scenes content showing how the video came to life.
Directed by Daniella Mason, the music video for "Happen To Me" brings Dickerson's infectious energy to life in a vibrant, over-the-top celebration. The video follows Dickerson as he leads a high-spirited crowd through the streets, kicking things off with a full marching band and breakout dance moments that turn every spot into a pop-up dance floor. Along the way, the now-viral choreography adds to the momentum, inviting everyone to join in on the fun. By the end, the crowd is swept up in the chaos-in the best way-culminating in a full-blown party that echoes the carefree, joyful spirit of Cyndi Lauper's iconic hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."
The latest single is featured on Dickerson's forthcoming album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, out Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers). The track marks a major milestone in Dickerson's career, earning his biggest streaming debut to date with over 130+ million global streams, breaking into the Top 20 at country radio, reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway and the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart, while continuing its climb on the Billboard Hot 100.
