Staytus Unleashes New Single 'Headache'

(The Grundemann Group) Industrial-electronic artist Staytus releases her latest single, Headache, now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Produced by acclaimed music producer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Slayer), Headache offers an intense sonic journey, combining haunting industrial textures with piercing lyrics that confront emotional exhaustion, betrayal, and inner turmoil.
The song's stark verses and unrelenting chorus paint a vivid portrait of isolation and disillusionment. With lines like "the seeds of pain have been sown" and "i need a break / this i cannot take," Staytus captures the raw frustration of being trapped in cycles of hurt and deception.
"This track came from a place of overwhelming mental fatigue and the need to break free from toxic patterns," said Staytus. "Headache is both a confession and a release-an attempt to make sense of the noise inside my mind."
Headache is the latest in a series of genre-bending releases from Staytus, known for blending industrial, electronic, and nu-metal elements into a deeply personal and cinematic sound.
Singled Out: Staytus' How To Be A Serial Killer
Video Premiere: Staytus' '68 Kill'
Singled Out: Staytus' Can You Hear Me?
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more
Eric Church Rocks 3 Nights At Red Rocks- Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Happen To Me' Video- James Dupre Releasing New Song From First New Album In 4 Years- more
Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas- Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa
Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Streaming 'Alfredo: The Movie '
Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' From TRON: Ares
Babymetal Announce Surprise Underplay At The Regent Theater
Hear Black Veil Brides' First New Song Of 2025 'Hallelujah'
YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? Documentary Trailer Released
Biohazard Announce New Album 'Divided We Fall'