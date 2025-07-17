.

Staytus Unleashes New Single 'Headache'

07-17-2025
Staytus Unleashes New Single 'Headache'

(The Grundemann Group) Industrial-electronic artist Staytus releases her latest single, Headache, now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Produced by acclaimed music producer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Slayer), Headache offers an intense sonic journey, combining haunting industrial textures with piercing lyrics that confront emotional exhaustion, betrayal, and inner turmoil.

The song's stark verses and unrelenting chorus paint a vivid portrait of isolation and disillusionment. With lines like "the seeds of pain have been sown" and "i need a break / this i cannot take," Staytus captures the raw frustration of being trapped in cycles of hurt and deception.

"This track came from a place of overwhelming mental fatigue and the need to break free from toxic patterns," said Staytus. "Headache is both a confession and a release-an attempt to make sense of the noise inside my mind."

Headache is the latest in a series of genre-bending releases from Staytus, known for blending industrial, electronic, and nu-metal elements into a deeply personal and cinematic sound.

Related Stories
Staytus Unleashes New Single 'Headache'

Singled Out: Staytus' How To Be A Serial Killer

Video Premiere: Staytus' '68 Kill'

Singled Out: Staytus' Can You Hear Me?

News > Staytus

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more

Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Rocks 3 Nights At Red Rocks- Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Happen To Me' Video- James Dupre Releasing New Song From First New Album In 4 Years- more

-
Day In Pop

Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas- Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video- more

Reviews

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!

Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)

Latest News

Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa

Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Streaming 'Alfredo: The Movie '

Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' From TRON: Ares

Babymetal Announce Surprise Underplay At The Regent Theater

Hear Black Veil Brides' First New Song Of 2025 'Hallelujah'

YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? Documentary Trailer Released

Biohazard Announce New Album 'Divided We Fall'