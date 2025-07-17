Staytus Unleashes New Single 'Headache'

(The Grundemann Group) Industrial-electronic artist Staytus releases her latest single, Headache, now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Produced by acclaimed music producer Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Slayer), Headache offers an intense sonic journey, combining haunting industrial textures with piercing lyrics that confront emotional exhaustion, betrayal, and inner turmoil.

The song's stark verses and unrelenting chorus paint a vivid portrait of isolation and disillusionment. With lines like "the seeds of pain have been sown" and "i need a break / this i cannot take," Staytus captures the raw frustration of being trapped in cycles of hurt and deception.

"This track came from a place of overwhelming mental fatigue and the need to break free from toxic patterns," said Staytus. "Headache is both a confession and a release-an attempt to make sense of the noise inside my mind."

Headache is the latest in a series of genre-bending releases from Staytus, known for blending industrial, electronic, and nu-metal elements into a deeply personal and cinematic sound.

