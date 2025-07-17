Stevie Nicks, Heart Highlight AXS TV's Women in Music Marathon

(AXS TV) From soulful songstresses and enduring pop queens, to the rock trailblazers who turned the boys' club upside down, AXS TV celebrates some of the most legendary female artists of all time with the "Women In Music" Marathon-airing Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 starting at 11A ET.
The block kicks off with Rock Legends: Cher-an in-depth look at the incredible life and legacy of the multitalented "Goddess Of Pop," whose versatility and charisma has fueled award-winning careers in music, film, and television. Other Day 1 highlights include Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks in her first solo set since 1987; a career-spanning performance by punk rock pioneers Blondie; and more.
The weekend continues with a Day 2 lineup boasting a pair of tributes to two true musical monarchs, as Rock Legends goes behind-the-scenes with "The Queen Of Rock N' Roll" Tina Turner and "The Queen Of Motown Records" Diana Ross. The roster also includes a two-night spectacular from influential sister-duo Heart; a hit-packed performance by New Wave icon Cyndi Lauper; and a candid portrait of the inimitable Pat Benatar.
Honor the legendary ladies who redefined rock, pop, Motown, and more in the "Women In Music" Marathon-airing August 2 & 3 starting at 11A ET, only on AXS TV.
"Women In Music" Programming Schedule (all times Eastern)
Saturday, August 2
11a - Rock Legends: Cher
12p - Stevie Nicks Concert
1p - Rock Legends: Janis Joplin
1:30p - Blondie Concert
3p - Alanis Morissette Concert
Sunday, August 3
11a - Rock Legends: Tina Turner
12p - Cyndi Lauper Concert
1p - Rock Legends: Diana Ross & The Supremes
1:30p - Heart Concert - Part One
2:30p - Heart Concert - Part Two
3:30p - Rock Legends: Pat Benatar
