Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' From TRON: Ares

(Interscope) TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. Created for the third installment in the groundbreaking TRON film franchise, TRON: Ares stands among Nine Inch Nails' most compelling albums, humming with menace, melancholy and momentum as analog soul and digital dread collide.
It also marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process. In this exclusive Empire feature, Reznor delves into why they approached TRON: Ares as a Nine Inch Nails project.
Today, Nine Inch Nails dropped "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" - the album's first single and the first official music from the band in five years.
Nine Inch Nails will kick off the North American leg of their acclaimed "Peel It Back" world tour on August 6 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. The 26-date, sold-out run will include two-night stands at United Center in Chicago (August 19 and 20), Barclays Center in Brooklyn (September 2 and 3) and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (September 18 and 19). Boys Noize will support on all dates. See below for itinerary. Due to fan demand and overwhelming response to the production debuted on the European tour, a number of limited view tickets will be released across all dates this Friday, July 18, at 9AM PT/12PM ET
The arena tour, which marks the band's first live outing since 2022, launched at Dublin's 3Arena in June. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation - a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness..." NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities." Kerrang hailed the tour as "mind-blowing" while Evening Standard proclaimed, "Trent Reznor is the last great art rock star."
Track Listing - TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
1. INIT
2. FORKED REALITY
3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE
4. ECHOES
5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING
6. IN THE IMAGE OF
7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT
8. PERMANENCE
9. INFILTRATOR
10. 100% EXPENDABLE
11. STILL REMAINS
12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?
13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS
14. TARGET IDENTIFIED
15. DAEMONIZE
16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE
17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?
18. A QUESTION OF TRUST
19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE
20. NO GOING BACK
21. NEMESIS
22. NEW DIRECTIVE
23. OUT IN THE WORLD
24. SHADOW OVER ME
NINE INCH NAILS - PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 - NORTH AMERICAN LEG
Wed Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Fri Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Wed Sep 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
