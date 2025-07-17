The Pogues Reveal Support Acts For First North American Dates In 13 Years

(ET) The Pogues announce support acts for their upcoming USA and Canadian dates today. Ted Leo will support the bill in Philadelphia, Cardinals in Toronto in addition to Soft Play and Jesse Malin opening the NYC shows. This is the first tour for The Pogues on this side of the Atlantic in thirteen years, including festival stops in Boston for Seísun Festival, Chicago for Riot Fest and Ottawa for CityFolk.

Of the openers, Spider Stacy says "We have some great opening acts - Ted Leo played a few shows with the Pogues back in 2007; he's an admirable artist, full of integrity and grit and we're really looking forward to seeing him again. Also it's brilliant that he's now playing IN the Gang Of Four, which is just cool as you like.

Speaking of grit, we are beyond delighted to have Jesse Malin opening our second New York show - to do what Jesse has done since his spinal stroke back in '23 is simply heroic, a true demonstration of the power of the human spirit. Again, another must-see.

Soft Play, who open the first New York show, will probably blow the doors off the place. They come from Tunbridge Wells, where Shane was born. Beware the Garden of England - there are the most beguiling of serpents to be found lurking seductively among the flowerbeds.

Cardinals are from Cork and they're every bit as excellent as that would suggest. 'Pop music with noise over it' - what more do you want, world?

There's so much fantastic music coming out of Ireland these days that it's becoming something of a cliche to keep mentioning it - not just music but art generally - but here it is, here they are and here's a whole bunch of us to go along with it."

The bill will also include guest vocalists and musicians celebrating forty years of the album Rum Sodomy & The Lash. Legendary and lauded vocalists Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O'Neill and Nadine Shah join original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy along with special guest musicians Holly Mullineaux (bass), Jordan O'Leary (banjo), Fiachra Meek(pipes/whistles - Alfi), Jim Sclavunos (drums - The Bad Seeds) James Walbourne, (guitarist, - Pretenders) plus brass section Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson. Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac and John Francis Flynn will also take up guitar, harp and multiple instruments respectively during the show. You never know who else might join the stage along the way...

Spider Stacy talks about the run: "And here we are with just seven weeks to go. We're traveling with what would constitute a spectacular festival bill in anyone's book and we've got them all crammed onto the same stage. If the UK dates we did in May - and the London and Dublin shows we did last year - are anything to go by, these North American ones are going to be fantastic."

Released in 1985, Rum Sodomy & the Lash is a cornerstone of punk and alternative rock, renowned for its raw energy, poetic lyrics, and infectious melodies. The band are set to play the legendary album in full, including b-sides, extended version tracks plus a special selection of their most beloved material.

Album highlights include iconic songs like 'Sally MacLennane,' 'A Pair of Brown Eyes' and 'Dirty Old Town.' Ranked among Rolling Stone's Best 500 Albums of All Time and featured in such tastemaker books as 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die; Rum Sodomy & the Lash is a certified classic which has influenced countless artists globally and continues to impact listeners forty years on.

Live Dates:

September 5 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theater

September 7 - Boston, MA - Seisíun Festival

September 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (Ted Leo Support)

September 10 - Toronto, ON - History (Cardinals Support)

September 12 - Montreal, QC - MTelus (TBA Support)

September 13 - Ottawa, ON - Cityfolk

September 16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 (Soft Play Support)

September 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 (Jesse Malin Support)

September 19 - Chicago, IL - Riotfest

