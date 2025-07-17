Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video

(C 360) Corey Feldman is back-with a brand-new music video, a major milestone, and a blowout birthday concert that fans won't want to miss. Yesterday, on his birthday, Feldman unveiled the official music video for his psychedelic rock single "Characters", premiering exclusively via Billboard. The video is a visually stunning tribute to his 50 years in the entertainment industry, creatively blending AI-generated art with a heartfelt homage to the unforgettable characters he's played in films like The Goonies, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, and beyond.
Feldman directed the video himself, based on his original concept, with Christopher Carneal (AI direction), David Altman (associate producer), and Ian Wasseluk (DP and VFX editor) bringing the vision to life. Produced by Truth 22 Productions and CiFi Records, the music video is a time capsule of Corey's most beloved roles and musical eras-created with cutting-edge technology, but deeply rooted in nostalgia and storytelling.
"This project is my love letter to the fans," says Feldman. "I wanted to celebrate all of the characters who've been part of my journey-and what better way than to premiere it on my birthday, with Billboard!"
But the celebration doesn't stop there.
Feldman is returning to the stage for one night only with the "Corey Feldman & Friends: Birthday Bash," happening Sunday, July 27 at 5PM at Garden Amp in Garden Grove, CA. Since Feldman isn't touring this year, this exclusive live concert is a rare opportunity for fans to rock out with Corey in person-and according to Feldman, "LOTS of surprises" are in store.
Tickets are on sale for The Corey Feldman Band's Birthday Bash, taking place Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Garden Amp (12762 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA), presented by Live Nation.
"Since I'm not touring this year, I decided to bring back my birthday concert!" Feldman shared via his website. "So come celebrate with some rock n' roll! More info coming soon... stay tuned!"
"Characters" is the latest single from Feldman, who co-wrote and recorded the track with Gregg Sartiano, featuring a full live orchestra and mixed in Dolby Atmos for an immersive sonic experience. The track was released on June 22 and has already been praised as one of Feldman's most ambitious and heartfelt works to date.
