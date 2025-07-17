YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? Documentary Trailer Released

(HR PR) A new trailer has been released for YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY?. The documentary film, featuring the globally recognized British artist, Yungblud, will receive its worldwide theatrical release with screenings on August 20 & 24, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets are now on sale at Yungblud.film, where you can also find full screening details.
The newly released trailer features a number of Berlin settings, including the legendary Hansa Studios Building (birthplace of David Bowie's Heroes, U2's Achtung Baby! and countless other iconic albums). The trailer is underscored by Yungblud's narration, along with the epic single, "Hello Heaven, Hello." The artist is heard to say, "I feel like I am sailing uncharted waters," and then "I need to figure out who I am as an adult; as a man."
The feature-length documentary was directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Prodigy "Worlds on Fire," Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm).
A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.
Produced by B.R.A.T Productions in association with Aldgate Pictures, the film offers a never-before-seen insight into Yungblud's creative process, including its trials and tribulations, against the backdrop of a city steeped in cultural history.
YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? will screen in 30 countries across the globe, including across 150 UK and 500 US cinemas. The documentary film features 12 brand new performances of tracks from Yungblud's fourth studio album, Idols.
Yungblud Scores His Third No. 1 UK Album With 'IDOLS'
Watch Yungblud Perform New Song 'Ghosts'
YUNGBLUD Talks New Album, Liam Gallagher Meeting With Zane Lowe
Florence Pugh Stars In Yungblud's 'Zombie' Video
