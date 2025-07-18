Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series

(CNPR) Clutch have been honing their unmistakable sound since they first formed in 1991. It was their second record, the eponymous Clutch, released in May 1995 via Atlantic Records, that saw the band truly stretch their wings - blending thick stoner riffs, swampy blues, and unexpected funk flavours into a sound that would define them for decades to come.
Now, as the album celebrates its 30th anniversary, fans will have the chance to own it on vinyl as part of the Clutch Collector's Series, arriving today, July 18th, via Weathermaker. This deluxe, remastered edition arrives as a 2LP with a striking Side D etching, brand new artwork that nods to the original but reimagined in vivid detail, and a numbered artist-signed insert - a true collector's piece limited in quantity, just like previous Clutch Collector's Series favourites Blast Tyrant, Robot Hive/Exodus, and Transnational Speedway League.
Each track on Clutch stands proudly on its own; no two songs sound alike, making the listening experience a wild, groove-laden journey from start to finish. From the cosmic ride of "Spacegrass" to the unrelenting drive of "Escape From The Prison Planet," it's no wonder this record enjoys cult status and remains beloved by fans worldwide.
Guitarist Tim Sult, who curated the package, reflects, "Revisiting this album was like opening a time capsule from 1995. We wanted to capture that same raw, experimental spirit but present it with a fresh visual twist for longtime fans and new listeners alike."
Tracklisting:
Big News I
Big News II
Rock N Roll Outlaw
Texan Book of the Dead
Escape from the Prison Planet
Spacegrass
I Have the Body of John Wilkes Booth
Tight Like That
Animal Farm
Droid
The House That Peterbilt
7 Jam
Tim Sult vs. The Greys
