Billy Currington 'King Of The World' With New Single

(MCA) Multi-Platinum country star Billy Currington dropped his latest song "King of the World" today. Written by Troy Jones, Currington brings back the fun summer feeling of his biggest chart-topping hits.
He sings: I got the radio playing and my boat while I float / Take a toke while I listen to Merle / A hot sun, cold one, I'll be son of a gun / I'm king of the world
With more new music coming soon, fans can catch Currington on the road all summer on tour. Stopping in 16-cities across the US, Billy Currington, along with Kip Moore, is hitting major markets including Los Angeles, Austin, Boston and more. The tour also features artist Marlon Funaki. For tickets and a full list of shows, please visit www.billycurrington.com/tour.
Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format's most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit "People Are Crazy," 4X Platinum "Good Directions," 4X Platinum "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," plus Double-Platinum "Do I Make You Wanna," Platinum "We Are Tonight," and more.
Billy Currington Upcoming Tour Dates
July 18
Los Angeles, CA
Greek Theatre
July 19
San Diego, CA
Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 25
Roanoke, VA
Elmwood Park Amphitheater
July 26
Doswell, VA
Servpro Pavilion
Aug 1
Irving, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 2
Austin, TX
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Aug 7
West Chester, OH
Voices of America Country Music Fest 2025
Aug 8
Farmington, PA
Timber Rock Amphitheater
Aug 15
Dillon, CO
Dillon Amphitheater
Aug 16
Colorado Springs, CO
Ford Amphitheater
Aug 21
Redmond, WA
Marymoor Live
Aug 23
Palmer, AK
Alaska State Fair
Sept 5
Toledo, OH
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Sept 6
Indianapolis, IN
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept 7
Decatur, IL
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Sept 12
Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Sept 13
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept 19
Boston, MA
MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept 20
Gilford, NH
BankNH Pavilion
Sept 26
Gautier, MS
The Sound Amphitheater
Sept 27
Houston, TX
Sam Houston Race Park
