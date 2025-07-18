Billy Currington 'King Of The World' With New Single

(MCA) Multi-Platinum country star Billy Currington dropped his latest song "King of the World" today. Written by Troy Jones, Currington brings back the fun summer feeling of his biggest chart-topping hits.

He sings: I got the radio playing and my boat while I float / Take a toke while I listen to Merle / A hot sun, cold one, I'll be son of a gun / I'm king of the world

With more new music coming soon, fans can catch Currington on the road all summer on tour. Stopping in 16-cities across the US, Billy Currington, along with Kip Moore, is hitting major markets including Los Angeles, Austin, Boston and more. The tour also features artist Marlon Funaki. For tickets and a full list of shows, please visit www.billycurrington.com/tour.

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format's most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit "People Are Crazy," 4X Platinum "Good Directions," 4X Platinum "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," plus Double-Platinum "Do I Make You Wanna," Platinum "We Are Tonight," and more.

Billy Currington Upcoming Tour Dates

July 18

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

July 19

San Diego, CA

Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 25

Roanoke, VA

Elmwood Park Amphitheater

July 26

Doswell, VA

Servpro Pavilion

Aug 1

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 2

Austin, TX

Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Aug 7

West Chester, OH

Voices of America Country Music Fest 2025

Aug 8

Farmington, PA

Timber Rock Amphitheater

Aug 15

Dillon, CO

Dillon Amphitheater

Aug 16

Colorado Springs, CO

Ford Amphitheater

Aug 21

Redmond, WA

Marymoor Live

Aug 23

Palmer, AK

Alaska State Fair

Sept 5

Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

Sept 6

Indianapolis, IN

Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept 7

Decatur, IL

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Sept 12

Wilmington, NC

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Sept 13

Raleigh, NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept 19

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept 20

Gilford, NH

BankNH Pavilion

Sept 26

Gautier, MS

The Sound Amphitheater

Sept 27

Houston, TX

Sam Houston Race Park

Related Stories

Billy Currington Shares New Song 'Anchor Man'

Billy Currington Releases New Single 'City Don't'

News > Billy Currington