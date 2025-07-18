BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE

(fcc) 21st century pop icons BTS are set to release their first-ever live album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE today. The album is also accompanied by a digital code, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL.' The album brings together BTS's vibrant live vocals and the electrifying energy of the audience, inviting fans to relive the unforgettable moments of the iconic tour.

The live album captures the dynamic energy of their 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' tour, held across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas in 2021. Spanning 12 unforgettable shows that resonated through stadiums around the world, the album offers an immersive glimpse into BTS' electrifying global stage presence. Originally launched as an online concert in October 2021, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' evolved into a global spectacle that connected BTS with ARMY both in-person and virtually. It amassed over 4 million attendees/viewers total, across all formats including in-person concerts (LIVE PLAY) and virtual live stream (LIVE VIEWING). BTS made history as the first Korean act to perform consecutive headline shows at both SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, leaving an indelible mark on world tour history.

The live album features 22 tracks, including the group's chart-topping hits, including "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance," as well as "DNA," "Blood Sweat & Tears," and "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" Many songs were specially rearranged for the tour, adding fresh layers to their sound. "Burning Up (FIRE)" and "IDOL" were reimagined with more powerful arrangements, while "Dynamite" and "Butter" incorporated vibrant brass sessions that brought an added burst of energy and color to the performances. Most tracks were rearranged for a live band, offering a rich and dynamic live performance experience.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE also captures the electrifying energy of the fans who filled the venue. The voices of BTS blend with the crowd's cheers and heartfelt support, recreating the emotional impact of the moment. Through the album, listeners can be reminded of the radiant memories shared between the members and ARMY (BTS' official fandom).

Alongside the album, fans can relive the Seoul stop of the tour with 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL,' that includes a 141-minute digital code featuring a video compilation of the group's performances from the final night of the three-day concert series held at Seoul's Olympic Stadium from March 10 to 13, 2022. This release also includes a 92-page interview photobook offering behind-the-scenes moments from the concert, and more that allows fans to relive every moment of the concert. The digital code will be offered in a card format that allows users to enter the code on the global fandom platform Weverse to access high-definition VOD content that can be viewed through the Weverse app or website by scanning a QR code or entering the provided digital code.

The live album comes on the heels of BTS' announcement of a new album and tour, slated for spring 2026, sparking worldwide excitement for the group's next era. As anticipation builds, the album serves as both a celebration of their past and prelude to their return.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE is now available for all streaming platforms worldwide.

