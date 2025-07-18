Cam Delivers New Album 'All Things Light'

(2b) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Cam has unveiled her highly anticipated, third full-length release, All Things Light via RCA Records - now available on all streaming platforms here. Cam has also shared two James Mackel directed (Doechii, Tyler Childers, FKA Twigs) music videos for previously unreleased songs "Slow Down" and "Hallelujah", now streaming on Cam's official YouTube channel.

On the arrival of the new album Cam reflects, "I'm carefully handing this album over to you with gentle & calloused hands. All Things Light was born in a dark season and if you're feeling lost in any way, these songs are for you. They carry the words I need to hear and distill the way I face the abyss - I hope the world (but especially my daughter) can find something beautiful and necessary in these songs as we all live this life together. Because it turns out that we really are God and even in the tough times, we'll think of something, we always do."

On Monday, July 21st, Cam will be celebrating the album's release with a performance of the album's first offering "Alchemy," in the 8am hour of NBC's TODAY. Cam will continue the celebration at The GRAMMY Museum's intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles on August 4th for a discussion about her creative process, rising career, and more, with a special performance to follow. Find tickets and more information HERE.

All Things Light was announced in June alongside "Turns Out That I Am God," a spellbinding opener paired with a stunning James Mackel-directed video. The album also includes previously released singles including "Alchemy," which was hailed by People as "magical" and "genre-bending," as well as her recent single "Everblue," a heavy-hearted stunner that Cam sums up as "peak sad girl."

All Things Light arrives as a truly revelatory offering and her most visionary work to date. At a time when she desperately needed a guiding light in the dark, Cam lit her own way with a wild journey inward. While dealing with the intense isolation of becoming a mother in the early days of the pandemic, the Nashville-based artist started writing songs as a means of finding solace, and soon unlocked an entirely new level of depth in her lyrics. As her daughter Lucy grew older and began asking questions about life and death, Cam felt called to dig even deeper and create a body of work embedded with insights for Lucy to carry with her through the years.

All Things Light finds Cam working with her longtime producer Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce) as well as an elite lineup of co-producers and contributors, including Michael Uzowuru (Frank Ocean, SZA), Ethan Gruska (boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers), Jeff Bhasker (Rihanna, Bruno Mars), Aldae (Miley Cyrus), Starrah (The Weeknd), Ilsey Juber (Bon Iver), Nick Lobel (Steven Sanchez), Tofer Brown (Carter Faith), Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves), Anders Mouridsen (Meghan Trainor, 070 Shake), and Simon Maartensson (Beyonce).

With its graceful entangling of catharsis, contemplation, and occasional epiphany, All Things Light ultimately delivers the kind of soul-baring songs we return to again and again, endlessly providing clarity and sustenance and ecstatic peace of mind.

Cam first hit the scene back in 2015 with her major-label debut Untamed (a No. 12 hit on the Billboard 200), via RCA. The album featured the 4x platinum hit single "Burning House," which earned Cam her first GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and remains one of the best-selling country songs by a female solo artist since its release. Her critically acclaimed 2020 follow up album The Otherside saw her creative circle expand while working with Jack Antonoff and the late Avicii, and featured songwriting from Sam Smith and Harry Styles. In 2023 Cam wrote five songs on Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER, which earned her a 2024 Album of the Year GRAMMY as one of the key songwriters. Cam has also written for artists like Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, 070 Shake, and Diplo.

