Chris Janson Shares 'Wild Horses' Video

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country star, Chris Janson, has released the title track off his upcoming album, Wild Horses, out on August 1st. The song "Wild Horses," out now, was written by Janson, his wife Kelly and their late friend, Pat Bunch.
After receiving rave reviews for his electrifying live stage shows where the performance was described as "wild horses untamed," Janson leaned into the assessment and wrote a song that embodies his bold, untamed and unapologetic authenticity.
The upcoming Wild Horses album is Janson's most compelling project to date. Packed with energy, heart, and soul, the 15-track project blends Janson's trademark fun-loving style with a deeper look at his life and relationships. Co-produced by Janson and collaborators Andy Sheridan, Blake Bollinger, and Michael Wilkes, the album captures the full range of who he is - husband, father, friend, and performer. Janson co-wrote every track, ensuring that each song carries his unmistakable voice and heartfelt authenticity. The album includes previously released favorites like the patriotic anthem "This Flag," heartfelt track, "The Bride," and his current radio single, "Me & A Beer" which is nearing the Top 40 at Country radio.
Chris Janson Previews 'Wild Horse' Album With 'The Bride' Video
Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert
Chris Janson Shares 'This Flag' Video For Memorial Day
Chris Janson's 'Me & A Beer' Most Added At Country Radio
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'