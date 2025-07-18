FattMack Taps G Herbo For New Track 'White Lies'

(PR) FattMack, the 19-year-old rapper from Mobile, Alabama, drops his new single "White Lies" today via Great Day Records, featuring a standout verse from Chicago's own G Herbo. The track brings together two distinct voices for a hard-hitting collaboration that pulls no punches.
Over dark, heavy production, FattMack delivers with his usual sharpness, while G Herbo brings his signature intensity. It's a no-frills record that hits hard and sticks with you.
The video leans into performance, with fast-paced editing and clean, high-energy shots. Both artists deliver with presence, letting the visuals amplify the track's momentum without distraction.
"White Lies" arrives on the heels of a massive year for FattMack. In April, he released Here to Stay, his full-length project and a clear step forward in both sound and scope. The 17-track album featured songs like "Fake Love" (feat Raq baby & BAK Jay), "Kai Cenat," and fan-favorite Lil Tony collaboration "Hit It," and helped solidify his voice as one of rap's most promising. That momentum carried into a performance at Roots Picnic in June, where he delivered a high-energy set in front of a packed crowd in Philadelphia.
"White Lies" follows a run of consistent releases and marks another step in what's already been a breakout year.
