Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'

(SRO) Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch (@5fdp) is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of a new album, "Best Of - Volume 1", a collection of re-recorded versions of the band's most iconic chart-topping hits, available everywhere now. The move to re-record the songs comes in response to the recent sale of the band's original master recordings by their former label, an action made without their knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their own work.

When this unexpected curveball was thrown the band's way, they chose to turn it into something positive and powerful. Rather than settling for a remix or remaster, the members of Five Finger Death Punch decided to fully re-record the album for a 2025 edition-an homage to the songs and to the fans who've made them matter by standing with the band every step of the way.

While Five Finger Death Punch holds deep respect for the original recordings and the people who helped create them, the band is excited to breathe new life into fan favorites like "The Bleeding," "Bad Company," and "Wrong Side of Heaven," and to share this next chapter with fans around the world. See the full album track list further below.

Coinciding with today's release, Five Finger Death Punch dropped a brand new lyric video for the re-recorded version of live staple "Wash It All Away" from the band's platinum certified 2015 album, Got Your Six that can be watched HERE.

The first single from the 20th Anniversary Edition, in a poetic coincidence titled "I Refuse," a long-standing fan favorite that was always meant to be a single, now features guest vocals from Maria Brink of In This Moment. The reimagined, re-recorded version of "I Refuse" hits #1 this week on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

With over 12 billion streams, numerous #1 hits under their belt and multiple gold and platinum certifications, Five Finger Death Punch has firmly cemented their place as one of the most successful rock acts of the 21st century. "20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch" (Best of - Volume 1), released via Better Noise Records, is out now. The collection includes 14 re-recorded fan favorites-including smash singles like "Wrong Side of Heaven," "Jekyll and Hyde," and "Bad Company"-alongside three previously unreleased bonus live recordings of "Trouble," "Welcome to the Circus," and "The Bleeding." "Best Of - Volume 1" is available across all streaming platforms now and is also available worldwide in a variety of configurations including a standard CD and a Walmart exclusive CD, as well as standard vinyl. The album also comes in several limited-edition collectible vinyl versions, such as a Walmart exclusive, a Best Buy exclusive version, a special Five Finger Death Punch web store vinyl LP, an indie retail exclusive, and a limited edition through Revolver Magazine. Stream or order CD and vinyl editions here.

