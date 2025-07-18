Healy Shares 'Pick Me Up' Video

(The Oriel Company) Genre blending artist Ethan Healy - known by his last name - unveils his all encompassing third album Force Of Nature, out via BMG. Depictions of young love, hardships, and nostalgia are wrapped in a gorgeous 8-track project that breathes new life into the musicians' electronic and R&B influenced catalog.

With the release sees the live performance video with album collaborator Hailey Knox for the song "PICK ME UP". Healy reflected on collaboration saying, "Working with Hailey is so fun because one minute we'll be acting like absolute goofballs, then the next minute she'll be putting on a clinic in the vocal booth - you really get the best of both worlds from her. Her songwriting is so visceral and tangible, and it was just what "PICK ME UP" needed."

The album sees a natural evolution for the artist with over 200M+ catalog streams, a SZA stamp of approval, and a Cautious Clay collab under his belt. He takes the buoyant indie-pop melded with groovy R&B and hip-hop sounds he's become known for and amplifies it with production by Austin Daniel Brown (Doechii, Amine, Isaiah Rashad, Jordan Ward, Joyce Wrice and Duckwrth) and Public Library Commute, as well as Harrison Finks on organ and pedal steel, Ben Callicott on guitar, Ali Abu-Khraybeh on keys, and guest vocalist Hailey Knox.

Related Stories

News > Healy