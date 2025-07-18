Jermaine Dupri Taps Jay Money, Sean Paul And More For 'Magic City Money'

(TPA) Jermaine Dupri is back with "Magic City Money," the electrifying second single from his highly anticipated studio album inspired by Magic City: An American Fantasy, premiering August 15th on STARZ.

Set to release this Friday, July 18th via HYBE, "Magic City Money" recruits Atlanta's finest - Jay Money, Sean Paul (Young Blood), BunnaB, and Bankroll Ni - for an unapologetic ode to Atlanta's legendary strip club scene. The single's infectious hook, hypnotic bassline, and raw Southern grit make it the perfect follow-up to JD's smash hit "Turn Around."

To match the track's energy, Dupri is also dropping a high-octane music video the same day - a visual that feels like taking a summer drive with JD through the city's most iconic, authentic neighborhoods. Picture true Atlanta summer weather, scenes in front of the bando, or hanging with family and friends outside the Atlanta Falcons parking lots - capturing the raw spirit, hustle, and heart that define the city.

""Magic City Money" is about honoring the hustle, the legacy, and the influence of Atlanta's nightlife on global culture," says Dupri. "This is the sound of the city - it's about having fun and turning dreams into dollars. And this is just the beginning."

The single and visual build anticipation for Magic City: An American Fantasy, Dupri's upcoming STARZ docu-series that dives deep into the world-famous club that shaped Atlanta's music, nightlife, and cultural legacy. The full album - tentatively set for August 15th - features an all-star lineup spanning multiple generations and genres, paying tribute to the South's lasting impact on hip-hop and pop culture worldwide.

With the summer here, "Magic City Money" sets the tone for what's to come-a blazing-hot ATL takeover led by one of its founding architects.

Related Stories

HYBE America Partners With Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings

Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y Announce Webster Hall Show

Jermaine Dupri & Curren$Y Delivered A Live Exhibition For 'For Motivational Use Only'

Jermaine Dupri And Curren$y Release Collaborative EP 'For Motivational Use Only'

News > Jermaine Dupri