Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has officially released his brand-new studio album Breakthrough, out today via J&R Adventures. Marking his most stylistically diverse and emotionally resonant effort to date, the 10-track LP spans genre and geography, blending global influences with deeply personal songwriting and, of course, Bonamassa's signature guitar mastery.

To coincide with the album launch, Bonamassa has also released the record's latest single, "Broken Record" - a haunting, slow-burning meditation on resilience, reflection, and the emotional weight of long roads travelled. With its brooding arrangement and introspective lyrics, the track reveals another side of Bonamassa's ever-evolving artistry: "I've been lost in the wilderness / For too long, too long / Singing the same old song."

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, The Black Crowes), Breakthrough was recorded across Los Angeles, Nashville, and Greece. It captures Bonamassa at his most fearless, venturing beyond his blues roots and leaning fully into a wide-open palette of sound and story. From Texas swing and singer-songwriter intimacy to swaggering rock and funky soul, the album brings together everything he's honed over more than 50 releases.

Early reviews for Breakthrough have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising both its artistic range and emotional depth. Premier Guitar featured Bonamassa on its cover and called Breakthrough a "full-hearted essay in expressive playing and singing," noting the album's balance between "hard-edged, riff-driven" rock and "classic soul-pop." Blues Rock Review awarded it 9.5/10 stars, calling it "an amazing record that promises to become a classic" and highlighting its "immaculate collection of timeless music." Cryptic Rock called it "a decisive, intentional, forward-looking statement" and praised its "richly diverse sound." At the same time, Rock and Blues Muse hailed it as "another keeper" and "one of Bonamassa's finest."

"Broken Record" follows a series of well-received singles that offered a preview of the album's dynamic range. The title track "Breakthrough" is a soulful, anthemic statement about transformation and letting go. "Shake This Ground" took a moodier, more introspective turn, while "Still Walking With Me" delivered a warm, reflective groove rooted in gratitude. Most recently, "Trigger Finger" turned up the volume with fiery guitar work and a fierce, forward-driving attitude. Across the board, Breakthrough is being recognized as a defining statement from an artist still expanding his reach nearly four decades into his career.

The album release arrives as Bonamassa prepares to play the final two shows of his European summer tour, kicking off tonight in Pordenone, Italy, followed by a performance in Rome. He will then return to the U.S. for a string of amphitheater dates, including headlining performances at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (July 31), Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 8), and the Bourbon & Beyond Festival (September 12). In September, Bonamassa will set sail on the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise to Alaska before launching into a full U.S. fall tour through the end of the year. He'll also headline two major experiences in 2026: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea XI and the first-ever Sound Wave Beach Weekend, which completely sold out during the presale - further proof of Bonamassa's unmatched connection with fans and his continued momentum as one of the most in-demand live performers in modern blues and rock.

