Malcolm Todd Announces Deluxe Self-Titled Album

(Orienteer) Multi-instrumentalist and alternative rising pop star Malcolm Todd is back to announce his deluxe album Malcolm Todd (Still) due August 8th via Columbia Records.
The announcement comes alongside a new single "Original," featuring Malcolm delivering a raw and honest vocal with a sweet chorus refrain. The forthcoming deluxe album will include four new songs and follows his celebrated debut, which Rolling Stone described as a "knockout" and, "an intriguing vision for a new kind of male pop star."
As a whole, the self-titled album is a front-to-back blast, a listen that is funny, anxious, proud, and unsettled all at once. The album features his hit single "Chest Pain," which broke the Billboard Hot 100 list and has surpassed over 100 million streams and counting. Malcolm performed the single for his late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel upon the album's release. The new album also includes singles "Concrete," "Cheer Me On" and "Bleed" feat. Omar Apollo, the latter which came alongside an Aidan Cullen-directed video of Malcolm and Omar at an underground fight club (with a cameo from Jack Harlow for good measure).
Malcolm Todd recently wrapped his huge sold out North American tour, which was a 27 city and 32 show affair and included stops in Atlanta, Texas, Nashville, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto as well as two dates at Terminal 5 in NY and three nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.
Malcolm Todd Says 'Cheer Me On' With New Video
Malcolm Todd And Omar Apollo Takes Fans To Fight Club With 'Bleed' Video
Malcolm Todd Delivers 'Comfort Me' Video
Malcolm Todd Streams New Song 'Earrings'
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'