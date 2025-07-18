.

Malcolm Todd Announces Deluxe Self-Titled Album

(Orienteer) Multi-instrumentalist and alternative rising pop star Malcolm Todd is back to announce his deluxe album Malcolm Todd (Still) due August 8th via Columbia Records.

The announcement comes alongside a new single "Original," featuring Malcolm delivering a raw and honest vocal with a sweet chorus refrain. The forthcoming deluxe album will include four new songs and follows his celebrated debut, which Rolling Stone described as a "knockout" and, "an intriguing vision for a new kind of male pop star."

As a whole, the self-titled album is a front-to-back blast, a listen that is funny, anxious, proud, and unsettled all at once. The album features his hit single "Chest Pain," which broke the Billboard Hot 100 list and has surpassed over 100 million streams and counting. Malcolm performed the single for his late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel upon the album's release. The new album also includes singles "Concrete," "Cheer Me On" and "Bleed" feat. Omar Apollo, the latter which came alongside an Aidan Cullen-directed video of Malcolm and Omar at an underground fight club (with a cameo from Jack Harlow for good measure).

Malcolm Todd recently wrapped his huge sold out North American tour, which was a 27 city and 32 show affair and included stops in Atlanta, Texas, Nashville, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto as well as two dates at Terminal 5 in NY and three nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

