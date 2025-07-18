Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup

(EBM) Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum present Band Together Texas, a star-studded benefit concert on Sunday, August 17 at Moody Center in Austin, benefiting The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the leading charity behind the ongoing flood relief efforts, and Central Texas Community Foundation.

The July 4 flooding was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history, claiming the lives of more than 130 adults and children. As of today, over 100 individuals remain missing. Entire communities were inundated, homes and livelihoods were swept away, and families are still reeling from the devastation. Band Together Texas aims to rally critical support for flood-impacted communities and their ongoing needs as they recover and rebuild.

"One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great need like folks in my home state are facing after the flood," shares Lambert. "There is so much devastation and loss, yet what's given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many. That's what we want to do with Band Together: Texans helping Texas. We hope it is a night that helps with healing while raising awareness and funds for The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation."

Band Together Texas will feature performances from an all-star roster of Texas talent in addition to Lambert and McCollum - including Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers Band.

In addition to the musical performances, notable Texans lending their support to the event include actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, former UT Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanual Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young, MLB star and Houston native Roger Clemens plus television host and Dallas native Chris Harrison, with more to be announced.

The evening will also feature tributes to first responders and flood victims, including stories of rescue and resilience shared on stage by emergency personnel.

"The flooding in the Hill Country of Texas is truly heartbreaking," adds McCollum. "This place and these people are my community. There is a long road ahead rebuilding and even though so many families are facing the unimaginable, we're Texas strong. Miranda is inspiring in both her music and how big her heart is, and I'm honored to be joining her for this benefit concert to support our fellow Texans and share a night of healing through music."

Band Together Texas proceeds benefit The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a Kerrville-based 501(c)(3) public charity that supports both urgent relief and long-term rebuilding following the floods, and Central Texas Community Foundation.

Tickets for Band Together Texas at Moody Center will first be made available via presale registration open now through Monday, July 21 at 5 p.m. CT at bandtogethertexas.com. Presale passwords will be issued Tuesday, July 22 via registered email. Presale starts Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. CT. Any remaining tickets will be available at general on sale beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. CT.

Band Together Texas is made possible with the generous support of partners including H-E-B, Kendra Scott, Poncho Outdoors, Tecovas and Whataburger.

