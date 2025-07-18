Raekwon Shares 'Bear Hill' Video As New Album Arrives

(TFG) Raekwon, a founding member of the iconic Hip Hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, unveils his eighth studio album, The Emperor's New Clothes - out now via Mass Appeal.

The prodigiously gifted emcee continues to push boundaries and redefine the mafioso rap scene with his unparalleled style. Spanning 17 tracks, the album features a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck, as well as Nas, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and vocalists Stacy Barthe and Marsha Ambrosius.

Ahead of The Emperor's New Clothes, Raekwon took to social media to express gratitude towards his fans for their support. Alongside the new album, he also delivered a horror-movie inspired music video for the gritty anthem "Bear Hill."

In the video, Raekwon unleashes his full potential and embraces a beast mode mentality, wreaking havoc wherever he goes. Watch it below:

