Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film

(FDPR) Roger Waters, founding member and creative genius behind Pink Floyd, returns to cinemas next week with 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie'.
Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision will release the film worldwide next Wednesday and Sunday, with screenings beginning on July 23. A performance clip from "Have a Cigar", the celebrated track from the 1975 Pink Floyd album "Wish You Were Here", is released today. Tickets for cinema screenings worldwide are on sale at www.rogerwaters.film.
Originally recorded and filmed during Waters' live show at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25, 2023 this breathtaking new edit is directed by his long-term collaborative partner, Sean Evans.
Billed as his "first ever Farewell Tour", the show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and is dedicated to "our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity".
The release will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory and includes 20 classic Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including: "Us & Them", "Comfortably Numb", "Wish You Were Here", and "Is This The Life We Really Want?" Additionally, Waters performs his highly celebrated new song, "The Bar". Together, the production is an extraordinary assault on the senses - musically, visually, politically and philosophically.
The accompanying music, available for preorder now, is set to be released on Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, on August 1, 2025, and will see the performance presented on a 4 LP set/Blu-Ray/2 CD/DVD/Digital Audio.
'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie' is filmed in 8k, providing exceptional detail and clarity, and features an enhanced audio mix. For the production, Waters was joined on stage by his outstanding band of musicians: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.
Collectively, they deliver an unforgettable and powerful performance, with a call to action, to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.
Roger Waters quote:
What do you want? A quote?
Alright Errr... THIS IS NOT A DRILL
Watch Roger Waters Rock 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'
Roger Waters' This Is Not A Drill' Trailer and Video Released
Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie Coming To Theaters
Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more
BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film
Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives
Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series
The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'