Scotty McCreery Releases 'Scooter & Friends' EP

(TPR) Scotty McCreery has released his first-ever EP, Scooter & Friends, out today. The five-song soundtrack to summer includes tracks with Country hitmaker Lee Brice and R&B legend Charlie Wilson, as well as pop/rock icons Hootie & The Blowfish who join McCreery on the fan favorite track, "Bottle Rockets."

"Bottle Rockets" is the fastest rising single of the North Carolina native's career and is currently in the Top 15 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts after only nine weeks of release. The song is delivering more than 5 million streams globally each week, ranking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and at No. 62 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Scooter & Friends also features two solo McCreery tunes: "Swim Up Bar," an ode to getting away to Mexico to leave your cares behind, as well as the aptly named "Holding Down the Honky Tonk." On this project, McCreery explores sounds fans may not typically hear from the multi-Platinum hitmaker. Scooter & Friends was produced by Frank Rogers.

"I had a lot of fun creating this EP and performing some songs that are different from my normal sound, yet are still me," said McCreery. "Getting to record with Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice, and my hero Charlie Wilson on songs that I co-wrote with some of my favorite songwriters has been a blast."

Scooter and Friends Track List:

"Bottle Rockets" feat. Hootie & The Blowfish

(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Jim Sonefeld)

"Swim Up Bar"

(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers)

"Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" feat. Charlie Wilson

(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Frank Rogers)

"Whiskey Said" feat. Lee Brice

(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Frank Rogers)

"Holding Down the Honky Tonk"

(Scotty McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Frank Rogers)

Listen to the Scooter & Friends EP here

