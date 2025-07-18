Singled Out: Diane King's Dangerous

(Day In Country) Diane King just released her brand new single "Dangerous," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us a little bit about the song. Here is the story:
"Dangerous" came to me from a conversation I was having with a new love, who is now my forever love. I'm a free spirit, so when "selling it all and moving to the beach" was mentioned, I knew I would so do that!
That's when I thought, "Uh, oh, together we're going to be dangerous." (Which is ironic, because we're two of the most responsible people you'll ever meet... and we did not move to the beach!) But, I knew I had a song... "Dangerous."
This is how songs typically come to me, the title of the song first. Next, is the message or idea, then the music, then I carefully create the lyrics. I wanted this to be a driving, rock song, which is not my typical!
I rarely co-write, but I'd recently met a singer-songwriter who was new to Nashville, Anne E. DeChant. We'd struck up a friendship, and she had an edge to her music that I loved! I asked her if she'd like to try a co-write, so we met up one day, sat out on a patio, and came up with "Dangerous."
It's so fun and fiery! For those of us with a need to throw out the map and have an adventure, and feel a little passion and freedom, it's an anthem!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
