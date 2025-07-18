Stream Jessie Murph's New Album 'Sex Hysteria'

() Boundary pushing breakout artist Jessie Murph has delivered her most ambitious work to date with the release of her sophomore album Sex Hysteria, available now via Columbia Records. The 15-track collection represents a striking evolution from her debut That Ain't No Man That's The Devil, as the 20-year-old artist fearlessly explores themes of sexuality, inherited trauma, and personal awakening with unprecedented candor and artistic maturity.

Sex Hysteria showcases Jessie's growth as both a songwriter and performer, weaving together deeply personal narratives that examine the complexities of modern womanhood. The album confronts difficult family dynamics, challenges societal expectations, and celebrates the reclamation of personal agency-all delivered through her signature blend of vulnerability and strength and culminating in her most cohesive artistic statement yet.

The album arrives bolstered by two chart-dominating singles: "Blue Strips," which continues its strong performance on the Billboard Hot 100 (having peaked at #15), and "Touch Me Like A Gangster," holding steady at #56. The project also features collaborations with Gucci Mane on "Donuts" and Lil Baby on "Best Behavior," alongside the recently released tracks "Bad As The Rest" and "Heroin."

The album has already been met with praise by fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone lauding "the fast-rising pop star... [whose] rise will only accelerate with Sex Hysteria, her bold second album."

Visually, Jessie nods to '60s femme fatales with a classic beehive on the album cover-a bold contrast to the raw, modern truths she delivers within. To celebrate the album release, Jessie will make her solo late-night TV performance debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 21, marking another significant milestone in her rapidly ascending career.

