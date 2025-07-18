The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album

(ASPR) The Acacia Strain have shared the video for their new single "A CALL BEYOND" to celebrate the announcement that their new album "You Are Safe From God Here", which will arrive on October 24th.

They said of the album, "This record unapologetically The Acacia Strain; take that however you want," the band declares. "It's angry, it's sad, it's us. We made a record that made us feel uncomfortable. We hope it makes you feel the same way."

As for the single, they shared, "We had a hard time landing on one song to release first over all the others - it gets more difficult to pick 'one song' every time we put out a new record," the band states. "We felt 'A CALL BEYOND' was a good introduction to this era of TAS."

Regarding the accompanying visual, the band continues, "We all have about 1,000 ideas for music videos we want to use, and we basically picked this one out of a hat! Devin came up with the idea of a game show, and Mike titled it. We all had a hand in coming up with the different 'misfortunes,' and Matt and Eric took the reins on the rest. We are really happy to make a video featuring a bunch of our friends, and realize Matt and Devin's artistic vision."

For a new release from The Acacia Strain, expect an uncompromising sonic assault that further solidifies their reign as titans of extreme music. This latest offering delves deeper into the crushing territories of sludge, doom, and death metal, while retaining the raw, unbridled aggression of their hardcore punk roots.

Lyrically, frontman Vincent Bennett once again navigates the bleak landscapes of misanthropy, nihilism, and existential dread, delivering his venomous pronouncements with unflinching intensity. Fans can anticipate a relentless barrage of bone-shattering breakdowns, cavernous riffs, and a palpable sense of impending doom that has become synonymous with The Acacia Strain's destructive sound.

Following their innovative dual release of Step Into The Light and Failure Will Follow in 2023, which showcased both their traditional shorter, pulverizing tracks and their expansive, sludgier compositions, this new album promises to push the boundaries of their established ferocity while maintaining the unparalleled heaviness their dedicated fanbase craves. Prepare for an auditory experience that is as punishing as it is profound, a testament to The Acacia Strain's enduring legacy in the realm of extreme metal.

YOU ARE SAFE FROM GOD HERE TRACK LISTING:

"eucharist i: BURNT OFFERING"

"A CALL BEYOND"

"SWAMP MENTALITY"

"THE MACHINE THAT BLEEDS" (Feat. Brody King + Colin Young)

"MOURNING STAR"

"I DON'T THINK YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE IT"

"ACOLYTE OF THE ONE"

"AEONIAN WRATH"

"HOLY MOONLIGHT"

"SACRED RELIC"

"WORLD GONE COLD"

"eucharist ii: BLOOD LOSS" (Feat. Sunny Faris)

