Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'

(The GreenRoom) Building on the euphoric spirit of his acclaimed, "feel good" (Grammy.com) seventh studio album, multi-Platinum country star Thomas Rhett revels in rootsy abandon adding his second set of three new tunes with ABOUT A WOMAN (& A Good Ol' Boy). Keeping fans' playlists fresh this summer, Thomas Rhett mixes mood-boosting reflection, gratitude and good-timing mischief into a playful blend of daring freeform Country. "Ain't a Bad Life" (ft. Jordan Davis) flashes uncommon soul, tapping the sunset-level beauty of '70s Southern rock, as Thomas Rhett trades the rat race for true wealth (and a 12-string guitar).

Wiser by the day - but still young at heart - he hoists a toast to honky-tonk hangovers with the joyful sing along "Old Tricks" (ft. Blake Shelton). And with the flirtatious stomp-and-clap banger "Bottle With Your Name On It," he lets loose on another round of his signature small-town funk, like a backwoods Bruno Mars.

"This week is a really big deal for me," shared Thomas Rhett. "If you'd have asked me what two of my biggest career bucket list dreams are, I would have told you headlining a stadium and collaborating with one of my heroes like Blake Shelton. This week, I'm doing both of those things and my mind is blown. The best part is that I get to do it all with great friends and out on the road with my fans, surrounded by a team who has supported me from day one. I'm grateful and pumped and we're going to bring every ounce of energy to Fenway this weekend. It's one of the most iconic places you can play, and getting to come back to headline-especially with new music that means so much to me-feels like the perfect full-circle moment."

Tomorrow night (7/19), Thomas Rhett will headline a Sold Out Fenway Park on his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR. Nearly a decade after becoming the first-ever country artist to set boots on stage at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, he comes full-circle bringing his one-of a kind, "impossible not to have fun and dance the night away at" (Country Central), show to the stadium with Tucker Wetmore, The Castellows, and frequent collaborator Teddy Swims.

Already having added three fresh tracks to his acclaimed seventh album and "best work yet" (Country Living) ABOUT A WOMAN earlier this summer, the first batch included the laid-back fan-favorite "Small Town Girls" featuring tourmate Tucker Wetmore-a track praised for "sounding like summer" (Music Row). The new music joins the album current Top 10 headed single "After All The Bars Are Closed," which continues to climb the country radio charts. Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. On the road, his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR will continue lighting up amphitheaters and arenas across the country through early Fall including a return to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for two nights in October.

