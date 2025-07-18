Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video

(NLM) Alkaline Trio proudly unveils the brand spanking new single "Oblivion," the first of three songs recently recorded with producer Travis Barker of Blink 182. The first Alkaline Trio studio recording to feature drummer Atom Willard alongside guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba and bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano, "Oblivion" is a devilishly hooky new number that continues the relentless creative tear that kicked off with the January 2024 release of the band's 10th album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs (Rise Records).

Available now across digital platforms, "Oblivion" will also be released as a limited edition D2C exclusive vinyl 7-inch. The b-side on the vinyl will be the demo version of the song which will be exclusive to the vinyl and not available digitally. Also unveiled today is the official "Oblivion" music video, directed by Mark Eaton.

Travis Barker said of the sessions, "Recording with Alkaline Trio was such a treat. Bringing these songs to life from the demos Matt recorded was so exciting. Both Matt and Dan are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites. The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create. The process was so natural and easy, I could've kept going forever. Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan, and Atom recorded. Excited for what's ahead for Alkaline Trio and for fans to hear these special songs we made."

Trio founder Skiba said of the sessions, "I don't think I've ever had such a great time in the studio. We'd wanted to get into the studio with Atom as soon as he'd joined the band and we finally found the time to do it. The idea to work with Travis came to me after guesting on a project he was producing at his studio. I was blown away by how natural and amazing Travis is in the role of a producer and by the beauty and serenity of his studio. We had initially gone in thinking we would do a cover we'd been playing with, to take the pressure off of our first recording with Atom but ended up with three new songs. I already knew how great Travis is in the studio (from my time with Blink), beyond his great drumming and unique and out-of-the-box songwriting abilities. His vision and talent is the perfect fit for us. I am a drummer at heart so having Atom and Travis working in tandem as drummers and songwriters was absolute heaven for me. Working with two of my favorite drummers was surreal and dreamlike, never mind two of my favorite people in the world. I told Travis that it really feels like he is our fourth member on this."

Andriano added, "We went into the studio thinking we'd record one new song and maybe a cover as well, ended up tracking THREE new Alkaline Trio originals! Matt's been on fire lately, between him having so many good ideas and Travis being so easy and cool to work with we could've stayed in there forever. It's always exciting when working with a producer for the first time, but Travis really blew us all away. He had so many cool and thoughtful ideas for all aspects of the tunes, from structure and writing suggestions to mix ideas... it was awesome. I have a feeling we might just do this again!"

Willard reflects on his first experience recording with the band he's been playing with for the better part of the last two years, "For me, recording that week was like being 20 years old again. Going into the studio not knowing exactly what we were going be doing or working on made it super fun and exciting. Collaborating on all parts of these songs was really fun and inspiring. I feel like we could have just kept going and going the way everything was coming together so readily."

Alkaline Trio will be supporting Blink 182 across the US in August and September - as well as playing a few select headline shows.

