Watch Jelly Roll Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

(BBR) Jelly Roll served as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! on Wednesday (7/17) and Thursday (7/17). The episodes featured special guests Jeremy Renner and Randy Orton, with musical guest Joey Bada$$ on Wednesday (7/16) and Kevin James, Joey Logano, and musical guest The All-American Rejects on Thursday (7/17).
Wednesday night's show also featured surprise appearances by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, including a smack down late-night moment that ended with Paul going through the late-night desk. His appearance on SmackDown and Saturday Night's Main Event was featured in Forbes, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Sports Illustrated, and more.
Jelly was recently featured on CMT Music Awards: Ultimate Party Edition (7/17), where he sat down with CMT's Cody Alan and talked most memorable show appearances and shared never-before-told stories. Prior to the event, fans had the opportunity to vote on the Ultimate Fan Favorite Performance, announcing Jelly as the winner. Jelly's BIG ASS Tour with Post Malone recently wrapped their US dates. The tour kicked off in Salt Lake City, UT, and made stops in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Seattle, before wrapping in San Francisco, CA. The duo goes global for the BIG ASS World Tour, dates are slated to start August 18th in Berlin, Germany, and they're set to make stops in Berlin, Denmark, London, Barcelona, and more. Purchase tickets to the tour here.
On top of the BIG ASS Tour with Post Malone, the GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Jelly Roll has had a busy summer. From headlining Stagecoach, performing multiple times and being the first ever "Artist In Residence" this past season of American Idol, headlining Music City Rodeo - Nashville's very first PRCA Rodeo - in May, to opening his Goodnight Nashville Bar on Broadway in the heart of Nashville. Jelly keeps his fans on their toes. He is currently inside the Top 20 and climbing fast at Country Radio with the third single "Heart of Stone" from his latest album Beautifully Broken. Also, his hit recent feature on Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" debuted at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart (Nov 2024), sat at #1 on Christian Radio (Mediabase) for 8 consecutive weeks, and held #1 on Billboard's Christian/Gospel Streaming Chart for 23 weeks. Lake and Jelly performed their hit "Hard Fought Hallelujah" at Stagecoach, American Idol's Easter Episode, and more. Jelly's album Beautifully Broken (released October 10th, 2024) was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart. His debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023), debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and No. 2 on the Top Country Album charts - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history.
