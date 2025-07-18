.

Watch Jelly Roll Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

07-18-2025
Watch Jelly Roll Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

(BBR) Jelly Roll served as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! on Wednesday (7/17) and Thursday (7/17). The episodes featured special guests Jeremy Renner and Randy Orton, with musical guest Joey Bada$$ on Wednesday (7/16) and Kevin James, Joey Logano, and musical guest The All-American Rejects on Thursday (7/17).

Wednesday night's show also featured surprise appearances by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, including a smack down late-night moment that ended with Paul going through the late-night desk. His appearance on SmackDown and Saturday Night's Main Event was featured in Forbes, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Sports Illustrated, and more.

Jelly was recently featured on CMT Music Awards: Ultimate Party Edition (7/17), where he sat down with CMT's Cody Alan and talked most memorable show appearances and shared never-before-told stories. Prior to the event, fans had the opportunity to vote on the Ultimate Fan Favorite Performance, announcing Jelly as the winner. Jelly's BIG ASS Tour with Post Malone recently wrapped their US dates. The tour kicked off in Salt Lake City, UT, and made stops in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Seattle, before wrapping in San Francisco, CA. The duo goes global for the BIG ASS World Tour, dates are slated to start August 18th in Berlin, Germany, and they're set to make stops in Berlin, Denmark, London, Barcelona, and more. Purchase tickets to the tour here.

On top of the BIG ASS Tour with Post Malone, the GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Jelly Roll has had a busy summer. From headlining Stagecoach, performing multiple times and being the first ever "Artist In Residence" this past season of American Idol, headlining Music City Rodeo - Nashville's very first PRCA Rodeo - in May, to opening his Goodnight Nashville Bar on Broadway in the heart of Nashville. Jelly keeps his fans on their toes. He is currently inside the Top 20 and climbing fast at Country Radio with the third single "Heart of Stone" from his latest album Beautifully Broken. Also, his hit recent feature on Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" debuted at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart (Nov 2024), sat at #1 on Christian Radio (Mediabase) for 8 consecutive weeks, and held #1 on Billboard's Christian/Gospel Streaming Chart for 23 weeks. Lake and Jelly performed their hit "Hard Fought Hallelujah" at Stagecoach, American Idol's Easter Episode, and more. Jelly's album Beautifully Broken (released October 10th, 2024) was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart. His debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023), debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and No. 2 on the Top Country Album charts - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history.

Related Stories
Watch Jelly Roll Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival

Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd

Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio

Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week

News > Jelly Roll

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more

Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more

Day In Country

Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup- Thomas Rhett Streaming Brand New 'About A Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy)'- more

-
Day In Pop

BTS Release Their First-Ever Live Album PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE- will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video- Raekwon- more.

Reviews

Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland

Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!

Latest News

Roger Waters Streaming 'Have A Cigar' From 'This Is Not A Drill' Film

Watch Alkaline Trio's New Travis Barker-Produced Single 'Oblivion' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Reclaim Their Legacy With 'Best Of - Volume 1'

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Broken Record' Video As 'Breakthrough' Arrives

Release Next Chapter In Their Collector's Series

The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album

Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'

Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'