will.i.am Goes To 'EAST LA' With Taboo In New Video

(Epic) Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum global visionary will.i.am returns today with brand-new single, "EAST LA," featuring fellow Black Eyed Peas member Taboo. A heartfelt tribute to their California roots, the track arrives alongside an official music video, directed by will.i.am and Sterling Hampton IV.
Drawing inspiration from their upbringing in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, the song begins by deftly reimagining Santana's iconic "Maria Maria," which references the area with the refrain, "Maria, Maria, she fell in love in East LA."" will.i.am and Taboo infuse the track with personal storytelling and deep cultural pride. The result is a powerful celebration of community, identity, and resilience.
will.i.am was inspired to write the song after feeling a need to recognize the deep sense of community and pride felt in his hometown in light of recent political events. He channels that urgency into the spirit of the song.
As a member of one of the few Black families in the predominantly Mexican-American Estrada Courts housing project in East Los Angeles, will.i.am witnessed firsthand the strength and solidarity of his community. In response to ongoing ICE raids that continue to impact immigrant neighborhoods across the country-including in Boyle Heights, East LA-he felt a renewed urgency to uplift and support the place that shaped him. With nobody better than Taboo to add an even further personal touch, they pay tribute to an enduring spirit, celebrating the same feeling of resilience and unity of their East LA community..
Always pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am continues to elevate his artistry to unprecedented heights throughout 2025 and beyond.
