Your Favorite Color Get Vulnerable With 'Where Did It All Go Wrong?'

(MUSES) Following a breakout year of international touring and a string of compelling releases, indie alt-rock band Your Favorite Color returns with their most vulnerable single to date: "Where Did It All Go Wrong?"
Building on the momentum of the anthemic "Forever" and the cathartic, confessional "Less in Love," Your Favorite Color continues to carve out their place in the modern alt-rock landscape - striking a chord with listeners drawn to unfiltered honesty and emotional depth.
Written during a period of emotional unraveling, the track captures the internal fallout of chasing dreams and losing yourself in the process. It began with a haunting instrumental and cinematic arrangement, which laid the groundwork for introspective melodies and confessional lyrics. Leaning into a heavier, more atmospheric sound than their previous releases, the production mirrors the weight of a story steeped in regret and confusion.
"This song is about battling identity, isolation, and emotional disconnection after moving to Los Angeles - the weight of regret and confusion that comes from setting out to transform, only to end up lost in the process," shares the band.
With aching lyrics like "I'm afraid of losing you, of losing me" and "I'm not ashamed, but I wish I was," the track leans into raw emotion and heavier textures - blending ambient alt-rock with moody, late-night introspection. It's a sharp turn from the liberating anthems "Less in Love" and "Forever," revealing a deeper layer of the band's artistic identity.
